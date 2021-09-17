Cabella – about moving to Krasnodar: perhaps my decision was wrong

Midfielder of Krasnodar Remy Cabella admitted that his move to Russia could probably be considered a wrong decision.

“I was offered everything I wanted: a high salary, a coach, a game in Europe, a well-developed infrastructure.

Ghislain Printan told me, “You’re crazy.” I answered him: “You know, they are offering Saint-Etienne so much for me that I think it might be good for the club. I cannot refuse such an offer. “

I was 29 or 30 years old, it was a very good 3 year contract for me. As the head of Saint-Etienne, I would never agree to this transfer. I was told that if I leave, then it may induce a few more players to leave. We fought for high places in the French championship, and the fans loved me. Therefore, in the place of leadership, even if they offered me € 13 million, I would still not let myself go.

Everyone wanted me to stay – family, management and coaching staff. I made this decision myself. And, perhaps, it turned out to be wrong. But we will no longer be able to find out, ”Cabella said in an interview with Sainté Inside, quoted by Peuple-vert.fr.