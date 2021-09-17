Cardano project after Alonzo hard fork

September 12 online Cardano successfully hard forked Alonzo. Asset price jumped ahead of the update c $ 2.5 up to $ 2.7, and capitalization has grown to $ 87 billion. Now Cardano ranks third in terms of cryptocurrency capitalization.

Capitalization dynamics Cardano in September

Ambitious goals

Founded by two former Ethereum developers in 2014, Cardano is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) project designed to develop smart contracts as well as create decentralized applications (dApps).

Expansion to the African continent was an important initiative in its history. In particular, with the help of Cardano in Africa, they planned to create a digital register of land plots, as well as improve interaction between the state and citizens.

According to the development strategy for 2021-2022, the Cardano Foundation plans to enter into partnership agreements with 50 banks. And already in 2023-2024, three companies from the Fortune 500 list (the largest companies in the world in terms of revenue) should begin to store the digital asset in reserves. By 2026, the company wants to increase the number of users of its platform to 1 billion. It is also planned that Cardano will already be used by 10 companies from the Fortune 500 list and 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

Cardano’s 2026 goals

However, despite the ambitious goals, market participants were skeptical about the company’s plans, judging by the dynamics of quotations. Cardano hasn’t grown since the presentation.

Dynamics Cardano /USDT

Exciting anticipation

The community was waiting for the Alonzo hard fork, because it was after its activation that smart contracts appeared on the Cardano network, written using the Plutus script. It is now possible to create decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi projects on the Cardano platform. This hard fork completes the third of five planned stages, which are named after world-famous cultural figures: Byron, Shelley, Gauguin, Basho, Voltaire.

Stages (epochs) of Cardano development

In anticipation of a hard fork and amid the general positive, the Cardano price jumped 126% in August, and its capitalization reached $ 77 billion.The asset became the third largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of capitalization, displacing such giants as Tether and Binance Coin.

Dynamics Cardano /USDT ahead of the hard fork Alonzo

Perspectives

The success of the project depends on the implementation of the Cardano strategy. As part of the next stage, according to development plans, the scalability of the blockchain will be improved. It is planned to make the network one of the most stable, flexible and sustainable. The fifth stage will turn the network into an autonomous decentralized organization with a voting system for making decisions – further decisions will be made by the users of the project.

