Cristiano Ronaldo moved out of an expensive mansion, unable to withstand the neighborhood with sheep

The footballer moved into a more modest house, but away from noisy animals.

What problems can there be for world stars, whose fortunes are in the millions of dollars? Yes, the same as those of ordinary people. Nasty neighbors, for example.

Recently, the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo, after a triumphant return to the English club Manchester United, moved with his family to a mansion for 6 million pounds (more than 8 million dollars).

However, a week later, the 36-year-old athlete, his 27-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their four children were forced to move out of the elite house. And all because there was a pasture of sheep nearby, which did not allow the star family to sleep.

“Although the house is beautiful and nestled among hilly fields and forests, it was also close to the sheep, which make a lot of noise in the early morning,” a source familiar with the situation told The Sun. “Ronaldo is a true professional who pays a lot of attention to rest and recovery from games, so it was decided that it would be better if he and his family moved.”

Now Cristiano lives in another house in Cheshire – with a swimming pool, cinema and a garage for four cars. Lush gardens also hide his new home, which is good for privacy. The second mansion costs only 3 million pounds, but it is located where the football player already lived, so he is comfortable in the new place.

