Crosby supported Ovechkin and hopes that Alexander will beat Gretzky’s record

34-year-old Canadian forward of the Pittsburgh Penguins Sydney Crosby expressed the hope that his Russian counterpart from the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin will still break the record of the legendary Wayne Gretzky on abandoned goals in the NHL.

“I hope this will happen. I already noted this in a conversation with Alexander, he knows about it, ”said Crosby, who attended the media tour of the NHL players with Ovechkin.

Continuing his speech, Crosby said, “Of course that would be great. He is within the reach of this record. ” Hopefully all of his goals will go to Pittsburgh’s rivals.

“I don’t even think about it right now, to be honest,” Ovechkin said earlier this week. “Because it’s too far. It’s a long way to go. And this is a difficult path. “

Recall that in the list of the best snipers in the history of the NHL, Ovechkin is currently ranked sixth, he scored 730 goals in the regular championships. Gretzky has the most goals (894 goals). He is followed by Gordy Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741) and Marcel Dionne (731).