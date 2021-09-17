Crypto exchange Binance has hired a former Europol darknet specialist :: RBC.Crypto

Niels Andersen-Roed will head the audit and investigation department and will oversee the identification of users who commit illegal actions on the services of the trading platform

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, announced the appointment of a former EU police officer on the darknet (a hidden segment of the Internet), Niels Andersen-Roed, as head of audit and investigation. Binance noted that Andersen-Roed will oversee investigations to identify users who commit illegal actions on the services of the trading platform.

Prior to joining Europol, Andersen-Roed led the Gravesac / Bayonet operation and coordinated the liquidation of the Hansa Market and Alphabay darknet markets. In the course of this operation, a large amount of information was accumulated about illegal transactions with cryptocurrency. This data was subsequently transferred to law enforcement agencies around the world for arrests.

“Criminals and other attackers are trying to use cryptocurrency for illegal purposes, which can affect innocent participants throughout the industry. At Binance, I will be able to protect platforms and users from these attackers by helping law enforcement agencies around the world conduct investigations and prosecutions, ”explained Andersen-Roed.

In August, Binance announced the appointment of former Treasury Department Criminal Investigator Greg Monahan as an Anti-Money Laundering Officer. At the Treasury, Monahan was responsible for investigating tax evasion and other financial crimes, the company said.

