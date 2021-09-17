Curiosities and masterpieces. The best moments of the start of European competitions :: Football :: RBC Sport

The start of the Champions League and Europa League was not without sensations. The most interesting points – in the material of RBC

Spartak – Legia – 0: 1.

Spartak had a territorial advantage throughout the entire home match of the Europa League with Legia. The hosts struck 23 shots (3 – on target) against 7 (2) for the guests. However, the only goal was scored by the Polish club.

At the end of the match, the defender of the “red-whites” Nikolay Rasskazov allowed the forward of “Legia” Ernest Muchi to pass half of the field along the right edge and subsequently shoot into the penalty area. The first to have the ball was Lirim Kastrati, who hit Spartak’s goal from close range and brought Legia a victory.

Lokomotiv – Marseille – 1: 1

In the starting 45-minute Lokomotiv was closer to the opponent’s goal – the forward of the Moscow club Fyodor Smolov hit the post. As a result, the first half of the Europa League match ended in a goalless draw.

The account was open in the 59th minute by the midfielder of the French “Marseille” Cengiz Under, who converted the 11-meter. The guests earned a penalty after a foul in their own penalty box by “railroad” defender Nair Tiknizyan, who also received a second yellow card for this violation.

Immediately after conceding a goal, Faustino Angiorin, rented from Chelsea, entered the field with Lokomotiv. It was he who equalized the score in the 89th minute with a kick from outside the penalty area.



Galatasaray – Lazio – 1: 0

In the match between the rivals of Lokomotiv and Marseille in Group E, everything was decided by a curious own goal by the goalkeeper of Lazio in the middle of the meeting. As a result, Galatasaray Istanbul defeated the favorite of the group.

Young Boys – Manchester United – 2: 1

A similar story happened in the Champions League match in Bern, Switzerland, where the stellar Manchester United arrived.

The account was opened by the guests already in the first minutes. Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo hit the net in the first leg of the Champions League after returning to the Mancunian club. The top scorer in UEFA Champions League history scored his 135th goal thanks to compatriot Brun Fernandes’ pass.

The game turned halfway through the first half when the guests were outnumbered by defender Aaron One-Bissaki being sent off. The Swiss Young Boys seized the initiative and leveled the score in the 66th minute.

The game would have ended in a draw, if not Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard, who in the last seconds brought out Young Boys striker Jordan Sibacho one-on-one with his goalkeeper. As a result, the player of the Swiss team took advantage of this error and brought to the owners a sensational victory.

Dynamo Zagreb – West Ham – 0: 2

Croatian club defender Kevin Teofil-Catherine repeated Lingard’s mistake, taking the English team forward Michael Antonio face to face with his goalkeeper. Thanks to this, the guests took the lead in the middle of the first half.

Besiktas – Borussia (Dortmund) – 1: 2

Norway’s Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Holland has already scored 21 goals in 17 Champions League games, averaging 1.23 goals per game. No one has scored more often per match in tournament history. But he also has funny mistakes, as, for example, in the Champions League match with Istanbul Besiktas

Club Brugge – PSG – 1: 1

Lionel Messi made his first appearance for the French PSG in a Champions League match, but did not score, although he was close to it. In the first half of the away meeting with the Belgian “Brugge”, which is one of the outsiders of the group round, the Argentine shot into the crossbar from the penalty line.

Manchester City – Leipzig – 6: 3

The match in Manchester was the most productive in the first round of the Champions League. The hosts were leading from the 16th minute until the final whistle. The first goal was scored by Nathan Ake. At the 28th, the English club doubled the lead (2: 0) thanks to an own goal by Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

One of the main characters of the TV screens was the coach of the owners Josep Guardiola, who emotionally explained something to his players – Jack Grealish and Riyad Marez.

The first half ended with the score 3: 1. After the break, the midfielder of the German club Christopher Nkunku for the second time reduced the gap to a minimum – 3: 2. However, five minutes later Grilish returned the advantage of two goals to the Mankunians – 4: 2. It was this goal that became one of the contenders for the title of the best in the Champions League tour.

All questions about the winner were removed in the 75th minute by the hosts’ defender João Canselo – 5: 2.

Liverpool – Milan – 3: 2

Events in the match developed rapidly. In the 9th minute, the guests’ defender Fikayo Tomori sent the ball into his own net. At the 14th Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah could have doubled the hosts’ lead, but missed the penalty. Milan’s French goalkeeper Mike Menyan parried the blow in a spectacular jump, and then parried the ball again after finishing off the opponent. At the same time, before the game with Milan, the Egyptian striker struck the goal 17 times in a row from the penalty spot.

In the 42nd minute, Ante Rebic equalized the score. The Croatian striker has entered the top four for the Champions League Tournament Goal Award.

And already on the 44th Braim Diaz took Milan ahead. The guests also distinguished themselves a few minutes after the start of the second half, but the referee did not count the goal.

In the return attack, Salah equalized the score – 2: 2. The decisive factor in the match was a powerful long-range shot from the penalty line of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (3: 2), who was also among the contenders for the prize for the best goal.

Sheriff – Shakhtar Donetsk

The goal of the Moldavian Sheriff footballer Adam Traore against Shakhtar Donetsk was recognized as the best. Traore opened the scoring in the game with the Ukrainian club with a kick from the summer from the 11-meter mark. This goal was victorious in Sheriff’s debut match of the main stage of the Champions League.

Sporting – Ajax – 1: 5.

The best player of the tour was the French striker of Ajax Ajax Sebastian Allaire, who noted poker in the first Champions League match in his career. The footballer scored four times in an away meeting with Sporting Lisbon.

By the 9th minute, he had already scored two goals. For the third and fourth time, the 27-year-old striker hit the gate at 51st and 63rd minutes.

For the first time in 29 years, a Champions League player made poker in his first match



This is only the second time in the history of the Champions League that a player scored four times in his debut match. In 1992, Dutchman Marco van Basten succeeded, who at that time played for Milan.

Monaco – Sturm – 1: 0.

Monaco started in the Europa League with a modest victory over Austrian Sturm. And a significant contribution to this success was made by the Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin, who became the author of the assist.

Roma – CSKA (Sofia) – 5: 1

The Uzbek forward of the Italian “Roma” Eldor Shomurodov scored two assists in the first round of the Europa League.

At the same time, Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini became the author of one of the most beautiful goals in the European competition.