Daniil Medvedev’s coach Gilles Servara – about a possible victory at Wimbledon, about super reception and the rank of the 1st racket of the world

Daniil Medvedev sensationally won the US Open – 2021 and did not allow the leader of the world ranking Novak Djokovic to collect the calendar “Grand Slam”. The coach of the Russian athlete Gilles Servard, in an interview with Tennis Majors, explained why this historic success is only the first step, and revealed plans for 2022.





Daniil Medvedev is now with the “Helmet”. Isn’t it time for him to swing for the 1st place in the ranking?

– Gilles, what does Daniil Medvedev’s victory at the US Open mean to you? This is his first Grand Slam title.

– I want to answer this question with the same words that I used after his first trophy in the ATP tour, after his first success at the Masters-1000: this is just another step. Of course, this step has a larger scope. With the Grand Slam tournament, you almost end up in a special club – the Pantheon. Even if that almost sounds ridiculous compared to 20 majors (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have each won 20 Grand Slam tournaments. – Approx. “Championship”).

These were indescribable emotions. I have no words to express it, I have an image, it is that I spontaneously raised both hands and looked up into the sky with an incredible sense of joy, which made me remember the feelings from the moment in 1998 when the French national team won the World Cup on football. I grew up with this. I was fueled by these feelings in search of successful performances and victories. How many times have I seen this moment – and finally I lived it not in imagination, but in reality.

– If this is a step, then what is this step?

– I asked myself this question. Because yes, winning the US Open is great. But Daniel, me and the whole team, we are always focused on the result. This is a way of life, a way of thinking, which means that I will always be attracted to the idea of ​​achieving more and therefore winning the next tournament. For this to be possible, I need to develop a training program to be even stronger and react to more situations. Then there will be even more victories.





– Are you in that mood a couple of days after the final?

– Yes. Daniel has not yet realized this, because he is enjoying his success now. He’s on vacation this week until the Laver Cup. But I have it in my head. And from what I know about Daniel – how angry he is and is ready to break the controller when he loses in the Playstation – I’m sure nothing will change for him.

– What is the difference between Daniel, who could not win a single set in Melbourne-2021 against Djokovic, and those who won three sets in a row from him at the US Open?

– In February, he lacked an invisible energy charge. I do not like the word “mentality”, but it was not up to par. Daniel came out of two very tough matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals (did not lose a single set to Andrei Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. – Approx. “Championship”). I think because of his inexperience in the Grand Slam finals, he decided that this would be enough. But that was a big mistake. Daniel and Francis (Doze is Medvedev’s psychologist. – Approx. “Championship”) noted this point during the debriefing. Everyone on the team learned from this experience. This was the key to the ending on our part. Novak’s level is a different matter. In any case, we were ready.





– Has the excitement around the possible 21st Major Djokovic and his calendar “Grand Slam” influenced your preparation?

– From our side – no. Now, when you look at tennis, you understand that this situation exists in the opponent’s head, and therefore you are using it. Just like Novak would use it against any opponent. As soon as these champions feel the opponent’s vulnerability, they rush at him and hit that sore point. With Daniel, I did not talk about this moment during the preparation for the final. I try to prepare him for the most difficult and extreme scenarios. And if the match is easier, Daniel should take this opportunity.

– Did Medvedev play his best tennis in his life in New York?

– I can’t say that. I can say that I saw several moments in his game that I did not like after the Olympic Games (Medvedev lost in the quarterfinals to Pablo Carreño-Bust. – Approx. “Championship”). This adjusted my training goals after Tokyo. And in New York, I saw that he was at the required level on all these points. But to say that this is “his highest level” is too abstract for me. This formula can refer to the moment when you win all the hardest rallies. This was not the case at this US Open. On the other hand, I note that Daniel could do aces almost at every right moment, and with a score of 0-30 or 15-40, he could save the game. And this is very cool.

– And what about his reception far behind the back line? Where did he come from so bold and effective?

– There is a whole story behind this. This is his autograph. This is part of his own initiatives. When you watch him perform the move, it seems absurd. When I started working with Daniel, I even thought: “You cannot win, being so far away, you open too many corners.” I tried to get him to come back closer to the line, but he refused. I was smart enough to listen to him, put myself in his place and give him the opportunity to use his own advantages – size, eye, playing skills. And statistics tell us that it works well. Therefore, I told him that if this technique is not very effective against such and such a player, then another variation of the technique should be prepared that he can use if he feels that something has gone wrong.

Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

– How about serving the second serve in the same way as the first?

– It was a possible strategy that was mentioned before the final. Daniel jumped into the game immediately and made an ace during the first in a row of his second serve in the match. Even I didn’t think he would start so briskly. We very flexibly used different strategies to prepare for possible problems in the match with Djokovic.





– What do you think of the following goals? Become the first racket in the world? Win as many Grand Slam tournaments as possible?

– This is all in a complex, these are understandable goals. But first of all, I tell myself that it requires daily work and improvement in many points. The team was already thinking: yes, he won the Grand Slam tournament, but we have something to work on. To be number one and win other Helmets, you have to achieve concrete results on the court every day. We will do it. Then, if everything goes well, we will say “Hey, we won!” (WITHscattered).

– Do you think Medvedev will get depressed, like Dominic Tim after his victory at the US Open – 2020?

“I don’t think that will happen to him. But in general, this issue, of course, requires attention. It’s too early to think about it. If this happens, we will look for solutions.





– Daniel is entering a phase of his career where he needs to win big titles in order to protect his points and his place in the rankings. For example, soon the Masters in Paris and the ATP final, which he won last year. How do you approach this new challenge?

– Daniel believes that points should be won, not protected. At a certain level, once you are firmly in the top 3 or top 5, you no longer think about the number of points to defend or the ranking to maintain. You are thinking about new titles. When you start the season, you need to say to yourself: “I want to be number one and win as many big titles as possible.” So every tournament is an opportunity to earn points. And you only need to summarize at the end, but without any comparisons with the previous season.





– Do you think Daniel is capable of winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2022?

– Roland Garros – I think not. Wimbledon – yes.

– However, it looks like he made significant progress in his relationship with clay after the quarterfinals of Roland Garros – 2021?

– As for tennis itself, yes. But on this surface, 80% of success depends on the attitude to the soil itself. I still cannot guarantee that Daniel’s ground problems are over.