DeFi Comes to Cardano (ADA) When EMURGO Announces Astarter | Blockchain24

EMURGO, the official commercial arm of the Cardano protocol, has announced Astarter – a joint venture with Chinese tech firm BlockChain4A – to facilitate collaboration between the two companies to build decentralized financial (DeFi) services infrastructure on Cardano.

EMURGO, the official commercial arm of Cardano, has teamed up with Shenzhen-based technology firm Blockchain 4A to create Astarter, a joint venture to build #DeFi service infrastructure on CARDANO! https://t.co/Fq5F0UUanS$ADA / 1 https://t.co/9e9qwBxH0u – EMURGO (@emurgo_io) September 16, 2021

The joint venture combines EMURGO’s technical expertise and a deep understanding of Cardano as one of its founders, as well as Blockchain4A’s expertise in developing the DeFi technical infrastructure.

The Cardano Alonzo hard fork has successfully integrated smart contract functionality into the Cardano blockchain, which now provides developers with the ability to start deploying various decentralized applications (dApps), including DeFi, NFT, and others, to Cardano ADA users.

Astarter will begin developing a launch pad for an initial Decentralized Exchange Offering (IDO) to be released by the end of the year, followed by a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on Cardano.

DeFi on Cardano

Upon completion, Astarter also plans to integrate lending and borrowing functions (decentralized money market) into Cardano. These services are aimed at increasing the value of Cardano ADA users and opening up financial services to more people in underserved regions.

“Over the past year, DeFi has gained momentum very quickly as it can provide more affordable financial services to many people who are underserved by the current financial system. The broader range of services promotes financial inclusion and social cohesion, especially in areas where traditional financial services are lacking, ”said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama in a statement.

He added: “Decentralized finance has captured the attention of the crypto community due to increased transparency, security and reliability in the processing of financial transactions. The value of cryptoassets managed by DeFi applications has skyrocketed. “

According to a joint report by the World Economic Forum and the Wharton Blockchain and Digital Asset Project, the value of digital assets locked in DeFi smart contracts has grown from $ 670 million to $ 13 billion, and associated user wallets have increased from 100,000 to 1.2 million since 2019 to 2020. , signaling a big wave of user interest.

The report also states that “DeFi represents a distinct and potentially significant development in both blockchain and financial services in general.” Currently, the Total Locked Value (TVL) in DeFi apps is around $ 150 billion … and Cardano is about to get a piece of that pie.