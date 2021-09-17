Denon unveils its first fully wireless headphones

The Japanese company Denon entered the market of fully wireless submersible headphones (TWS), announcing two models at once – AH-C630W and AH-C830NCW. The sales of new products will begin shortly.

Both versions have a similar design with a small foot. IPX4 certification indicates moisture and sweat resistance. On the outside of the earbuds there are touch control pads. Implemented support for Bluetooth 5.0 wireless communication, as well as SBC and AAC codecs.

The AH-C630W is equipped with 10mm drivers. The battery life on one charge is 4.5 hours, and the case provides four more full charges.

Headphones AH-C830NCW, in turn, are equipped with oval emitters with dimensions of 11 × 10 mm. This version received an active noise reduction system. Each of the earbuds contains three microphones, which, among other things, are responsible for canceling echo during telephone conversations. The operating time on a single charge is 4.8 hours with noise canceling and 6 hours without it. The case also holds four full charges.

The price of the AH-C630W and AH-C830NCW wireless headphones will be $ 95 and $ 185, respectively.