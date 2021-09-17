Destroy All Humans Remake Announced! 2 – Crypto atrocities under Rammstein – Gambling addiction

THQ Nordic presented a remake on her show Destroy All Humans! 2 subtitled Reprobedthe team is doing Black Forest Games, responsible for last year’s game about Crypto’s adventures on Earth.

And it’s good that not the trailer, which is presented below, has leaked to the network – in it the main character, resting on the moon, goes to our home planet, singing the “space” song of the group Rammstein, “Amerika”.

As shown in the video, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed players will have to visit four cities on Earth: Bay City (analogue of San Francisco), Tunguska (USSR), Albion (analogue of London) and Takoshima (Japan). And also on the moon satellite.

The game will unfold in the 1960s, and the ubiquitous KGB agents will act as opponents of Crypto. Of course, the game also reflects the spirit of the era (so that the hero can conquer people with his “love”), but the developers are in a hurry to show the vast arsenal of Crypto, which can, for example, change the gravity of objects and people (making them jump) or call into a specific place of meteorites.

Plus, on the streets of cities, you can meet more NPCs, and the authors of the remake have implemented fires of buildings at which the hero can shoot. And in general, the destruction system – thanks to modern technology – has become much more advanced.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed would like to release PC, PS5 and Xbox Series next year, but so far the developers are not ready to name even an approximate release date. The game, which is being built on Unreal Engine 4, will have a split screen – so it will be easy to play in co-op with a friend.