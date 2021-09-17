discounts on tickets for Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021 in honor of Moscow Day »Events

On September 29, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021 will take place, which will bring together leading miners, traders, specialists in the legal regulation of cryptocurrencies, as well as representatives of government departments, investors, startups, developers and many others.

Venue of the event: SEZ Technopolis Moscow.

Conference speakers will advise on what to invest in and how to protect your assets from fraudsters, talk about the latest technologies in the crypto world, share market development forecasts and assess the current situation with the regulation of digital currencies in Russia.

The general media partner of the event is the cult magazine ForkLog about bitcoin, blockchain technology and the digital economy. The publication since 2014 provides readers with daily news and analytics on the cryptocurrency market.

Top experts of the event

Leading experts of the cryptoindustry will speak at the conference. They will share their experiences and answer guests’ questions.

Introducing the top four experts at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021!

Alexander Shulgin – Founder and CEO of Kompaniy Familia Gruppa, which owns the assets of Russian and foreign companies from various industries from the digital economy to the media. The expert has 15 years of experience in venture capital investment in the new economy, decentralized technologies and the digital environment.

The speaker will speak on the topic “The future of mining. Environmental friendliness as a chance for Russia ”.

Ivan Tikhonov – Founder and head of the information site about digital currencies and the blockchain Bits.media. He specializes in security in working with cryptocurrencies, conducts educational activities on the topic of blockchain.

The speaker will present a report on the topic “Fraud in the exchange of cryptocurrencies and how to resist it.”

Mikhail Uspensky – Member of the International Tax Association, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Tax Consultants of Russia and the “digital” Commission in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Bar Association. Included in the international ratings The Legal 500, Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners.

Ruslan Yusufov – Founder and Managing Partner of MINDSMITH, a company that studies the impact of high technologies on business, government and society. He led special projects for the prevention and investigation of cybercrimes.

Mikhail and Ruslan will take part in a panel discussion on the topic “The risks of owning cryptocurrency in the Russian Federation.”

