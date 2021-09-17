Dogecoin clone has risen in price by 35%: the reason is named

The cost of “doggy cryptocurrency # 2” soared by more than a third in the evening on Thursday.

Details

The reason for the 35% growth of Shiba Inu is its listing on the American marketplace Coinbase. At the peak of the strengthening, $ 0.00000900 was given for the token. The price of the coin at noon on Friday is $ 0.00000880 (data by Investing.com at 11:52 Moscow time).

The start of trading in altcoin Siba Inu on the planet’s second largest crypto exchange by the volume of transactions “cheered up” investors. Capitalization of the asset reached $ 4.5 billion. The daily increase in the volume of concluded transactions exceeded 1000%.

An additional driver of strengthening was the information on the addition of Shiba Inu to the platform for institutional investors Coinbase Pro, notes RBC-Crypto.

Recall that the Shiba Inu developers position their creation as the “killer” of Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The owner of the Tesla and SpaceX brands does not believe in the “killer” properties of the Shibu Inu. Moreover, thanks to his tweet, the discussed crypt at the moment showed an increase of almost 800%. You can see the trolling of the planet’s main innovator here.

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technologies in Google News, Facebook and Twitterand also subscribe to YouTube channel and buy smartphones in Telegram group