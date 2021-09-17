Dokev Trailer Reveals Less Than 10% Of Its Open World, Will Have Dynamic Weather And Changing Seasons

©

Impressive footage was shown recently DokeVand now we know a little more about what to expect from this engaging adventure. The game will have a huge open world with a full day / night cycle, dynamic weather and possibly even changing seasons.

Pearl Abyss, the company behind Black Desert Online and the upcoming Crimson Desert, has shared new details with IGN about the latest DokeV game trailer. According to Lead Producer Sangyeong Kim, the project will be huge in size, and the footage featured not one but several different cities in the gaming world. However, the trailer only showed less than 10% of the actual island that will be available to you. “The map is big enough to keep you entertained just by walking and exploring the open world,” Kim said.

One of the cities will be the vibrant and colorful White Whale Town, where you can roam freely using a number of interesting methods, including gliding umbrellas and various pets. The developers said that in addition to what we saw earlier, there will be many ways to explore the gaming environment. The lead producer stressed that DokeV is “all about adventure and exploration of the open world, and it will take quite a long time to make a full journey through it.”

In addition, the world of DokeV will have day and night cycles, as well as dynamic weather – we have already seen blizzards and coastal storms. What’s more, the team strives to implement fully customizable seasons based on the seasons, as in the Forza Horizon series. It is still under development and subject to change.

In the game, you will be friends, fight and collect creatures named Dokebi from Korean folklore, who gain strength from the dreams of people. Combat will not be a key element of your experience, however, as there are many other activities, including various mini-games such as fishing, and social elements with other players.

While DokeV may grow even larger in development, it will undoubtedly be a live service game, and Pearl Abyss plans to continue adding new content after launch. DokeV does not currently have an official release window, so it may be a while before we get the chance to dive into this exciting new universe on PC and consoles.