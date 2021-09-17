Dota 2 will soon abandon support for 32-bit systems and DirectX 9

Company Valve talked about what awaits the players Dota 2 in the coming months. The main stage of the esports championship starts on October 7 The International 2021, the final of which this year will be held in Bucharest. Player cards have already gone on sale, and for the convenience of tracking matches, the developers have made a number of improvements to the viewer interface.

The company will not be limited to these changes. In the coming months, Dota 2 will start phasing out support for some older systems and configurations. This is due to the fact that its technology and engine are constantly improving, and outdated requirements begin to slow down progress.

Dota 2 will drop support soon:

32-bit systems: it can only be run on 64-bit devices and operating systems;

macOS below version 10.14;

DirectX 9: DirectX 11 will be used instead;

OpenGL: users will switch to Vulkan;

XAudio (-xaudio) will change to SDL Audio (-sdlaudio).

The developers assure that nothing will change for most users, because all modern devices support new technologies. Everyone is advised to switch to the new settings in advance in order to have time to cope with problems if they arise.