Eiritel spoke about her invite to The International 10 | Dota 2

RuHub commentator Daria Eiritel Morozova spoke about her invite to The International 10 for Dota 2. On Twitter, she thanked Valve for their trust, and also remembered how she could not contain her emotions while watching the World Cup in 2013.

I remember how 8 years ago I watched the TI3 finals with tears of delight in my eyes, since then I fell in love with professional Dota once and for all. Could I then imagine that I would ever become a part of the same significant event? Thank you, Valv, it is a great honor for me! – Dasha Morozova (@eiritel) September 16, 2021

Morozova became the first female commentator in the Russian-language lighting studio in the entire history of The International series. Girls have come to tournaments before, but they only acted as interviewers, content creators or translators. In this role at the world championships they worked Tonya Tonya Predko and Inna Ineska Volochay.

The International 10 will take place from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. On it, 18 teams will compete for a prize fund of $ 40 million. The tournament will be covered in Russian by 28 invited commentators and analysts, including several professional players, participants of the first squad. Natus Vincere, as well as a connoisseur “What? Where? When?” Boris Belozerov.