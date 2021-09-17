“Ethereum for $ 7.5 thousand in 2022”. Why altcoin is still able to grow :: RBC.Crypto

More details

Cryptocurrencies have not yet grown as strong as expected, due to the “crypto scamming” in China, so the growth potential of the crypto market is still good, the expert said. In his opinion, the probability of updating the Ethereum maximum is quite high.

If the dynamics of growth continues next year, with an increase in the value of BTC to $ 100 thousand, ETH may rise in price to $ 7.5 thousand, the specialist predicted.

Analysts also claim that by the beginning of next year, the bitcoin rate may reach $ 100 thousand, and in the long term, the quotes of the first cryptocurrency may rise to $ 175 thousand.Now bitcoin is traded on the Currency.com crypto exchange at $ 47.6 thousand.

However, if other blockchains, for example, Solana, Cardano or Binance Smart Chain open up more opportunities, in the future they may outstrip Ethereum, financial analyst of the cryptocurrency exchange Currency.com warned.

The most important update is the change in the system for calculating transaction fees. Also, now part of the commission is burned, thereby reducing the amount of Ethereum in circulation.

The main feature of the Ethereum 2.0 protocol is the network’s transition to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus – it will replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which the blockchain is currently running on.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.