Fedor Emelianenko about negotiations with the UFC: White spoke boorishly

Former champion of the PRIDE organization Fedor Emelianenko spoke about the reasons why his signing in the UFC did not take place.

– Why didn’t you manage to come to an agreement with the UFC? And did the representatives of this promotion personally communicate with you?

– Yes. Communicated with Dana White and his entourage. Even after my return, there was a conversation. Need more details?

– As much as possible.

– Dana White behaved incorrectly, spoke boorishly. We met with him on the island when I already signed with Strikeforce. They expressed a desire to meet, flew in on a private jet, and talked. But I already had a contract. If I signed with the UFC, Strikeforce would sue me. As a result, I would not have fought either here or there while the trial was going on. It could take years. When asked whether they are ready to pay a penalty if such a process goes on, no one gave any guarantees. I didn’t understand the meaning of this meeting at all, because I had a valid contract. Vadim Finkelstein wanted to hear something, some numbers, so he made a meeting. When I was free, Dana White offered nothing. I got a contract, I was offered large sums, but what’s the point? I would simply be “extinguished” without fighting, that’s all.

By the way, after my return, there was also a conversation with the UFC, they suggested a fight with Brock Lesnar. Then I was not satisfied with the fee, I asked him to raise it a little and said that I have a team that wants to perform. To this, the UFC replied that they were not interested in the Fedor Team. They have great strong promotions and so on. I said: “I won’t go without a command.” In parallel, Bellator offered a contract with the guys. They said that they would lead accurately, the opponents would be given on an increasing basis. I agreed for less money, but for the human attitude towards my team.