Fedor Emelianenko accused the head of the UFC of boorish behavior during negotiations

According to the athlete, negotiations with the UFC began when he had already signed a contract with Strikeforce. At the same time, the UFC did not confirm that they were ready to pay a forfeit.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



UFC head Dana White behaved rudely during negotiations with Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko. The athlete spoke about this in an interview with Telesport.

“Dana White behaved incorrectly, spoke boorishly. We met with him on the island when I already signed with Strikeforce. They expressed a desire to meet, flew in on a private jet, talked, ”said Emelianenko.

Alexander Emelianenko announced his desire to fight with his brother



According to the athlete, if he signed a contract with the UFC, then Strikeforce would sue him. “As a result, I would not have fought either here or there while the trial was going on. It could take years. When asked whether they are ready to pay a penalty if such a process goes on, no one gave any guarantees, ”Emelianenko noted.

“When I was free, Dana White didn’t offer anything. I got a contract, I was offered large sums, but what’s the point? I would simply be “extinguished” without fighting – that’s all, ”the fighter added.

Strikeforce is an American battle organization. The organization was acquired by the UFC and closed in 2013. Under the auspices of the promotion, Emelianenko had four fights between 2009 and 2011. However, he won only one victory and suffered three defeats.

Emelianenko will play his next fight on October 23, with American Timothy Johnson as his opponent. The fight will take place at the Bellator tournament in Moscow.