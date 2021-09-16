Fedun: “It’s too late to be baptized when you sit without panties”

Former goalkeeper of the USSR national team Anzor Kavazashvili criticized the owner of the Moscow Spartak Leonid Fedun after being defeated by the Polish Legia in the Europa League. In the first round of the group stage of the European Cup, the capital’s team at home was minimally inferior to the Warsaw club with a score of 0: 1, conceding the only goal in time compensated for the second half.

“It hurts to watch … Spartak has a full program, no one wants to do anything about it. And Fedun is crossing himself. It’s too late to get baptized when you are sitting without panties, ”the Sport24 expert reports.

In the Russian Premier League, Spartak scored ten points after seven rounds and is only in ninth place in the table. The next match Ruy Vitoria’s charges will play against CSKA. Derby will take place on September 20 at VEB Arena.