Figure skater Artem Kovalev, interview, instagram, leaving Evgeni Plushenko, Kovalev Junior Grand Prix Krasnoyarsk – September 16, 2021

Russian figure skater Artem Kovalev won the short program at the junior Grand Prix stage in Krasnoyarsk. The 18-year-old athlete performed without mistakes and scored 81.31 points. In the spring, the skater, together with his coach Alexander Volkov, left the Evgeni Plushenko Academy, and during the vacation he grew by 8 centimeters and turned into one of the tallest singles on the planet.

Sport24 correspondent Konstantin Lesik spoke with Kovalev after his performance on Thursday and found out how the skater is in the mood for the Olympic season, how he is doing with quads, why he no longer skates with Plushenko, and whether it is difficult to perform with such a large height.

“I am glad that today I coped with the nerves that were during the six-minute warm-up. I haven’t played in the junior Grand Prix series for a long time. As for the rental, I skated it in the same way in training, so the impressions from its purity are ordinary. I’m just glad I got over my nerves. Today I did my best. Let’s look at the printout and then I can say for sure whether I am completely satisfied with myself or not. But Alexander Sergeevich is satisfied “, – began Artyom.

– How many quads do you plan in the free program?

– While I will not speak, we decide for ourselves. So I can’t say for sure. I can say that I have quads in my arsenal now. And not alone.

– How did you prepare for the season?

– We worked a lot. Even a lot. Especially after the Moscow championship, which, unfortunately, turned out to be a failure for me (Artem took fifth place, – Sport24). I ran the programs several times every day – short in the morning, arbitrary in the evening. Hopefully tomorrow’s rental will be as clean as today’s.

– Are your plans for further tournaments already known?

– It will depend on tomorrow’s result. Let’s see how I perform, and we will dance from this.

– How did you leave Angels Plushenko?

– Everything happened by mutual agreement of the parties. Evgeny Viktorovich very strongly persuaded us, said that everything will be as we say, but my coach and I (Alexander Volkov, – Sport24) decided that we would go further our own way. Alexander Sergeevich opened his academy at the Arctic skating rink, this is the Novoperedelkino metro station. This is a large complex, 4 ice rinks, a swimming pool, a gym and much more.

– So you switched because the coach decided to open his own school?

– I’ll tell you how it was. Once Alexander Sergeevich asked me: “How do you look at the fact that we will train separately from Evgeny Viktorovich?” I replied: “As you say, it will be so. Alexander Sergeevich is a coach with whom I go along to the end. I’ve been talking about this for a long time. Since then, nothing has changed.

– Did you part with Plushenko without any problems?

– No problem. Now we are communicating as an individual coach and an individual athlete. We don’t have any conflicts. We have kept a good relationship. Meet and greet. For example, Evgeny Viktorovich came here to Krasnoyarsk with a loner Nastya Zinina. He and Alexander Sergeevich greeted, hugged. I also greeted, shook hands, everything was fine.

– Do you think about the Olympics flickering in your head?

– Not yet. I go from start to start. I don’t want to think about what will happen next.

– It seems that you have grown up. How tall are you now?

– 185 centimeters.

– Wow! It turns out that you are now the tallest Russian skater?

– Perhaps. But I’m not complaining that it’s hard for me to jump. In this regard, everything is fine. Last season, my height was about 177 cm.

– Are there really no problems with jumping because of such a growth spurt?

– It was hard when we just returned from vacation. After all, the main growth spurt occurs precisely during the vacation or other pause. For example, I grew up a lot during the quarantine.

– Would you like your growth to stop already?

– I do not know. It is clear that it is easier for the boys who are shorter to jump. But I’m used to it.

