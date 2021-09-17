Figure skater Elizaveta Berestovskaya interview about transitions to Evgeni Plushenko and Eteri Tutberidze – September 17, 2021

Elizaveta Berestovskaya Is one of the most talented Russian juniors. According to the results of the short program at the fourth stage of the Junior Grand Prix in Krasnoyarsk, the skater is in fourth place due to an error in the triple lutz + triple toe loop cascade. Immediately after the performance, the skater talked to Sport24’s correspondent Konstantin Lesik and talked about the failed transitions to Khrustalny and Angels Plushenko, quadruple jumps and her relationship with coach Sergei Davydov.

“It didn’t go very well. Not the way I wanted. I did a bad cascade, I twisted a lot on the lutz and immediately inserted the sheepskin coat. Everything else is good, but we must strive for the best. There is very strong competition here. Especially between our Russian athletes. I hope the quad will help me fight for the medals tomorrow ”, – Lisa began.

– Have you already dealt with the mistake with the coach?

– Yes, he explained to me. I bend over strongly and twist my arm. But we are working on it. I am good at making a lutz-toe loop, but today it didn’t work out. We are going to make it 10 out of 10.

– In the meantime, nine out of 10?

– Well, yes. You also need to understand how to keep the body straight.

– How do you feel about acclimatization? Four hours difference.

– I feel fine, I’m already used to time zones. Plus four hours is not a problem.

– Will you perform a quadruple sheepskin coat tomorrow?

– Yes one.

– This is not your maximum?

– Yes, not the maximum. This February I jumped a quadruple salchow and two sheepskin coats in the program, I completed my triple axel. But at the Russian championship here I performed without a sheepskin coat, because there was an injury, and two weeks later I jumped a triple axel. But this season I am planning to develop this content.

– In the offseason, they wrote that you tried to train at Khrustalny and Angels Plushenko. How did this happen?

– It was after the championship of Russia. Maybe 10 days have passed. We did not have very good circumstances at CSKA, there was a misunderstanding. I tried to go to the group of Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze, but they didn’t take me. They said, “She’s a very good girl, but there is no room.” There is also the Olympic season.

In the senior group there is no place at all, since there is still an adult couple Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov training. Then I was invited to one training session with Evgeny Viktorovich Plushenko, but there we did not agree to cooperate. In general, we decided to return. We met with Sergei Dmitrievich, discussed everything. Now I am in his group again.

– Did you not cooperate with Plushenko because it is inconvenient to travel?

– Well … Probably yes. Because of this.

– Sergey Davydov reacted to all this normally?

– Yes. With understanding.

