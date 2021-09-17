Figure Skating Grand Prix 2021 in Krasnoyarsk reportage, results – September 17, 2021

Russia took the stage of the Junior Grand Prix and … almost all the places on the podium. The behavior is not very hospitable, but quite understandable: it is necessary to return what was missed in the first two stages, where our skaters did not perform due to the difficulties of entering France.

On Friday it all started with a short program of girls, where ours took 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th places. Read more here. And yes, in fifth place is Varvara Kisel from Belarus, who was a Russian woman a couple of years ago. Here’s your strongest warm-up on Saturday.

Recently, we have become accustomed to the equation “the battle of the Russians = the battle of the ultra-si elements.” Sport24 correspondent Konstantin Lesik talked to each of the skaters and found out how they would surprise the audience on the final day of the tournament.

Sophia Samodelkina – triple axel, quadruple salchow.

Elizaveta Berestovskaya is a quadruple sheepskin coat.

Sofia Akatieva is a secret.

Anastasia Zinina – quadruple sheepskin coat, quadruple sheepskin coat in a cascade.

Elizaveta Kulikova – without ultra-si elements.

Curiously, each of the skaters does not plan to stop there and will increase the content as the season progresses.

Anastasia Zinina’s interview was carefully listened to by her coach Evgeni Plushenko. The specialist himself refuses to comment so far – apparently, in the new season, the Angels have taken the path not only to rejuvenate the composition, but also to a noticeable decrease in loud phrases and interviews. So far, the two-time Olympic champion has been using wait-and-see tactics.

There were not so many spectators in the Krasnoyarsk arena – less than a thousand. But not without posters in support of specific athletes. Sofia Akatieva and Sofia Samodelkina, as well as the dance couple Alisa Ovsyankina / Matvey Samokhin, had personal fans.

Sport24

Sport24

The first UGP medals were played in pair skating. Here we have the first four places. And the guys from Perm won – Ekaterina Chikmareva and Matvey Yanchenkov.

“Honestly, we did not expect such points, this is our personal record. There was more excitement than yesterday, but I think we made it through. Last summer, Katya came to our group, I was paired with her, that is, we have been working together for a year now. We trained a lot, especially we achieved great success during the summer training camp. We are very grateful to our coaches. I set myself up for victory, because I believe: how you set yourself up – so it will be. We are very pleased with the victory! ” – said Matvey.

“The guys liked not only the judges, but also the audience. And this is great, because the most important thing in our work is to give pleasure to figure skating fans ”, – said the coach of the duet Pavel Slyusarenko.

Towards evening, Russian figure skaters still allowed foreigners to take one medal – a bronze in men’s skating was gouged out by a Canadian Wesley Chu… The second was Egor Rukhin, a won Gleb Lutfullin – a disciple of Alexei Mishin, who killed everyone with three quads – a sheepskin coat and two salchows.

“Emotions were off the charts: this is the first time I’ve won such a victory, although I’ve been doing figure skating for over 12 years. In the free program, I made small mistakes on triple jumps, but not critical, otherwise everything is very good. So far, the plans are to go to the Grand Prix stage in Gdansk. In general, of course, I want to become an Olympic champion – this is the dream of any athlete. “ – said the winner of the UGP stage.

The competition will end on Saturday. The dancers will take to the ice at 7:30 Moscow time, the girls at 10:30.