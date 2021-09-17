“Football in Russia has degraded. Nobody needs such games in European competitions, ”reports Jiri Jarosik – Football

Former CSKA midfielder Jiri Jaroshik shared his opinion on the performance of Russian clubs in European competition.

Lokomotiv this week drew with Marseille (1: 1), Spartak lost to Legia (0: 1), Zenit – Chelsea (0: 1).

“The important thing is not that the Russian clubs scored one point, but the important thing is how they played against the teams of the European level. The result is definitely weak. Such games of Russian clubs are not needed by anyone – neither the players nor the fans. With this attitude towards football, there will be no progress and development. This is very bad.

When I played in England and even the Czech Republic, playing in European competitions was special for us. We were completely focused, giving all our best. After the games in European cups, it was easy for our team to beat in the championship, because we were in a different world with our heads, we were tired. And in Russia, unfortunately, the opposite is true. But serious problems with Russian clubs in European competition have been observed for several years. It’s a shame to see that.

Football in Russia has degraded. You need to think about what to do to improve the results. Such results have a bad effect on the image and appearance of Russian football.

For this reason, very few Russian players are invited to Europe. There are many reasons why Russian football is lagging behind, we can talk about this for a long time. But something clearly needs to be done, ”said Yaroshik.