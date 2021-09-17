Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft and Honor are preparing a laptop specifically designed to work with Windows 11. This is reported by TechRadar.

Representatives from both companies have confirmed that they are working on a special laptop that will be one of the first to receive Windows 11. “Microsoft hopes to accelerate end-to-end software and hardware intelligence development by continually deepening and expanding our strategic partnership with Honor,” said Hou Yang, CEO of Microsoft GCR.

Company representatives revealed the model name – Honor MagicBook V 14. The device will be one of the first computers to have Windows 11 out of the box. Also, the device will differ in that it will be maximally adapted to the operating system of the new generation.

The journalists of the publication noted that they were surprised by the news of the partnership between the American and Chinese companies. They also noted that after Honor was sold to Huawei in November 2020, all restrictions imposed by US sanctions were lifted from the company. At the same time, the authors believe that Honor’s agreement with Microsoft will not be exclusive, since the latter corporation is accustomed to “not putting eggs in one basket” and has probably entered into similar agreements with several manufacturers.

Windows 11 was announced in June. The release of the next generation OS is scheduled for October 5th. First of all, the operating system will be available on new computers, which will go on sale at the beginning of the second autumn month.