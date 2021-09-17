Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The Google Pixel 4a is ranked as the best cheap Android smartphone by Android Authority. The rating is available on the media website.

Summing up the year, experts called the Pixel 4a “the best budget Android device you can buy.” The smartphone was praised for its high quality case, excellent camera, support for a “clean” version of Android and three years of updates from the manufacturer, the presence of a headphone jack.

In addition to the Pixel 4a, the top 3 includes the Google Pixel 5a and Moto G Power. The aforementioned devices are available for sale at prices ranging from $ 250 to $ 450 – a maximum of 33 thousand rubles in Russian currency.

The ranking also included the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which the authors named the best fifth-generation smartphone with support for communication in the under $ 500 category. The top also includes Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Nokia 5.4.

In conclusion, the journalists stressed that 2021 was rich in inexpensive and high-quality devices. “You’ll find features such as multiple cameras, faster processors, and 5G pricing that would have been unheard of just a couple of years ago,” the authors concluded.

The most popular cheap smartphone in Russia, according to the AliExpress Russia platform, is Xiaomi Poco M3. The device is available on the market for an average of 13.7 thousand rubles.