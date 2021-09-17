Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple quietly removed the popular version of one of its smartphones from sale. This is reported by the ArsTechnica edition.

The journalists noticed that another model has disappeared from the company’s online store – the iPhone SE with a 256 gigabyte drive. From now on, the compromise device is only available in versions with 64 and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. The buried model was the most expensive in the SE line.

According to experts, in this way the company intends to reduce internal competition between the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini – the two cheapest devices of the brand. The authors believe that SE will fall into the cheapest segment, and the 12 mini will be purchased by buyers who need a large drive at an affordable price.

Analysts also believe that Apple does not intend to completely remove SE from sale. On the contrary, in 2022 the company should release a new generation of the smartphone. The device will be released with the flagship A15 Bionic processor and will receive a Qualcomm X60 modem with support for fifth generation networks.

Apple has previously withdrawn the iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max from sales. This happened after the announcement of the brand’s new generation of smartphones.