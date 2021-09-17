Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Oppo has patented the first smartphone with a side-mounted camera. This is reported by the Dutch edition LetsGoDigital.

Information about the patent was found in the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). According to the presented diagram, a perforation is made at the end of the phone for the camera, thanks to which the device will be able to take pictures of objects on the side.

The description of the patent says that this invention will allow you to shoot photos and videos on a smartphone from different angles. So, when the object moves to the side, the phone does not have to be turned, since the object will fall into the field of view of the side camera. Also, this design will allow you to take three-dimensional pictures.

According to Oppo engineers, such a solution is inexpensive and does not require the installation of an additional lens. A system of mirrors will be located in the side of the gadget, while the image will be captured by the main camera.

“As soon as the camera detects that the object is moving to the right out of frame, the mirror will rotate and the side camera will be activated to continue shooting the event in full focus,” the patent says. Whether Oppo intends to apply this invention to real smartphones is not reported.

Earlier, journalists learned about Samsung’s invention of a stylus with a built-in camera. In the description of the patent it is said that the invention significantly expands the functionality of the stylus for a smartphone.