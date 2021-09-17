Game review DEATHLOOP – Wylsacom

The Arkane studio has its own unique style that cannot be confused with anything – they gave us the Dishonored series and the latest Prey. There were many videos released about her new game DEATHLOOP, but it was difficult to understand what this game is about. Is it a bagel? Shooter? Sessionist? And most importantly – is it still a game in the unique style and atmosphere of Arkane or some banal shooter in a time loop? We’ll tell you everything in our review of the game DEATHLOOP.

Plot

In fact, the plot is simple and reveals itself in the first couple of hours of the game. There is the Black Reef Island, and an unstable time anomaly was found on it. They studied it and built a complex that creates a time loop a day long, and the inhabitants of the reef became participants in the experiment. Everyone on the reef now lives the same day of their lives on the same schedule, forgetting about it the next day.

You play as Colt, who is also involved in all this, but for some reason wants to break the loop and break out of this place. The device is somehow tied to eight key ideological characters, and in order to break everything, you have to kill them, but do it in one day, because otherwise everything will start all over again. Plus, Colt has Julianne on his tail, who will try with all her might to stop him.

This is just the main plot, but since this is an Arkane game, various notes, audio recordings, negotiations and dialogues await you, from which you can understand what this place is, who all these people are and what is happening here. And believe me, this is a very atmospheric and interesting adventure. And most importantly, it is not gloomy and depressing, like the same Prey and Dishonored. The characters are bright, and their communication, albeit sometimes too emotional, but funny. The developers in this matter were inspired by the work of Tarantino, and they clearly got the point.

Loop rules

Your daily routine is divided into four locations and four time zones: morning, afternoon, evening, night. Each location at each time interval is slightly different: for example, in the Downtown location, the bridge to one of the bosses is lowered only until the evening, and the pyrotechnic’s house is sealed in the afternoon, and you cannot get there. In addition to the main bosses, motley fighters walk around the maps, who also change their positions depending on the length of time. That is, we have about 16 different locations – they are not very large, but it will not be possible to study them completely in one time period.

The second main element of the gameplay is the search for clues: you have to kill eight ideologues in four time periods, which means that some of them must be in the same place and at the same time with others. Initially, you know about finding only a couple of them, but you will have to find out about the rest in the process.

Notes, audio recordings, conversations and opening closed doors will give you some new information about the movement of bosses. For example, scientist Yegor has to come to Alexis’ party in Downtown at night, but he does not come there because of a scientific discovery – changing the situation at the beginning of the day, you will influence Yegor’s decision and meet two goals at once at one point. That is, you will not be able to kill everyone on the first day until you know more details about the schedule of each of the bosses.

In addition to the main tasks, there are also minor riddles, but they can be easily solved after completing the main plot – they do not affect the story.

Shooting and dueling

The main gameplay took all the best from Dishonored: there is pleasant shooting, comfortable movement and familiar techniques – there are the abilities of invisibility, teleport, tossing enemies and binding. You can pick them up from killed ideologists and even keep them for yourself, like any barrel and perk found – Colt can collect special energy, which saturates objects and they remain with you after restarting the loop.

For each sortie, you have three lives: the first times you will lose the accumulated energy that you can collect from your corpse, but the third time you will be returned to the beginning of the day and you will lose everything that you did not have time to satiate.

There is also an element of multiplayer in DEATHLOOP: once in one time period, Julianne can invade your world and try to kill you. You can open access, then real live players will play for it. The rules of the duel are simple: playing as Colt, you need to kill Julianne and hack a special terminal that unlocks the entrance to the shelter, or after unlocking it, just run away.

For Julianne, the gameplay is a little more difficult, because you have to kill Colt three times, because the player has two cooldowns, plus you need to protect the point from hacking. Even if you lost for Julianne, you will still be given some points and experience, which will unlock new abilities and costumes for her, including for Colt.

It seemed to me that fighting off Julianne was a little more interesting than playing for her, because killing Colt three times is a little tedious. But perhaps this is because I am not a very creative killer, because you can use the entire environment of the location for your insidious purposes.

It might seem like DEATHLOOP is a roguelike or even a looter shooter, but it is not. Of course, there are such elements here, because after death you lose everything, but your adventure does not become accidental from this. Just like weapons with perks – there are not very many of them here and, most likely, by the middle of the game you will already have a favorite set of barrels with improvements to them. The perk difference has been made more so that you can choose them for your comfortable type of play.

Graphics

DEATHLOOP doesn’t have outstanding graphics, but the styling, detail and lighting are top notch. The design of buildings and environments is inspired by northern cities, military bases and the style of the 60s, so everything is juicy and colorful in the cities, and the bunkers are gray and cold. Of course, the design of Arkane is also involved here, and as a result, we again see the unique and inimitable visual of this studio.

As with past games, the developers did not do a very good job with the optimization, which is why DEATHLOOP does not work very stable for some players, but personally I have not encountered this. I want to look at literally everything, because everything is done as carefully, beautifully and painstakingly as possible.

Verdict

DEATHLOOP was presented in a very strange way, and it turned out to be a completely different game: it is a purely story-driven adventure with elements of investigation, time loops, riddles and an interesting world. It is pleasant and interesting to play, and it does not overwhelm with gloom and seriousness, like the past works of Arkane, but at the same time it has absorbed all the best of them.

The only thing that could have been done a little better was the artificial intelligence of the enemies – but who knows, maybe it would have made the game much harder to play because of this? Personally, I often died, but mostly it was due to carelessness or accident.

Otherwise, DEATHLOOP is a pleasant, non-trivial, unusual and interesting game, 100% in the unique style of Arkane, which will suit everyone.

A couple more screenshots, simply because the game has a cool design:

DEATHLOOP is available on PC and PlayStation 5. Completed on PC in about 18 hours.