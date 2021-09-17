Genshin Impact Players Set To Sue Developers For Redesigning Shogun Raiden

It seems that not all players appreciated the mistake in the description of the new heroine Genshin Impact. The fact is that it was misleading and some lost money.

A few weeks ago, there was a message about a gift for Genshin Impact players. So the developers tried to “apologize”.

The fact is that there was a mistake in describing the abilities of the new heroine Shogun Raiden. At the same time, everything worked “correctly”, but the text did not correspond to reality.

Some players deliberately tried to get the heroine (obtained from the gacha at random) and sometimes spent real money, but at the output of the expected “synergy” with other characters (Bei Dou) could not be achieved, because the description did not correspond to the real abilities of the heroine.

At the last moment, the developers reworked the Shogun Raiden (during beta testing). After the release, the developers changed the description several times to bring it in line with real abilities.

Some didn’t appreciate this “corporate deception”. One Chinese player has threatened to sue the developers of Genshin Impact. He attached a photo of his “lawyer’s license” to his post.