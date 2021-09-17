Ghost of Modern Warfare: Our Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Experience

Shooter beta test started last week Call of Duty: Vanguard… And at the editorial office GameMAG.ru the question arose: what is the studio doing Sledgehammer Games? A lot is puzzling: gameplay, sound, and even the design of the cards. But first things first.

As part of the alpha test, players were able to familiarize themselves with the new regime “Battle of Champions“, but the beta test opened access to more familiar versions of the game. However, the developers for some reason decided to expand the scale, without thinking about the problems.

The fact is that local maps are simply not designed for the classic 6v6 mode and are more like labyrinths in which it is extremely difficult to follow what is happening. The situation is quite real when the player is aimlessly rushing around the location for several minutes, not finding opponents. For arcade shooter type Call of duty such a course of events is like death.

The problem is that the maps were created with an eye on a much larger number of players. One of them (Red star) generally gives Battlefield: a winter ruined city with a large area, many streets, buildings with several floors, some kind of basements, and so on ..

There are also 10v10, 14v14 and even 24v24 options. But no one thought to balance such a spread. That is why in the 6v6 mode the maps are very empty, and in the 14v14 mode the chaos begins, since the arcade core of the Call of Duty gameplay has not been changed.

In the same Battlefield, players are given the opportunity to react to the actions of the enemy, but in Vanguard they still kill almost instantly. This is superimposed on the ill-conceived design of the maps, because there are so many approaches to the point that it is impossible to keep track of them. Repeatedly it happens that the player is killed from behind.

The worst is on the map Guvatubecause there are so many routes that death will overtake you from all sides. At the same time, at the location, you can find places from which you can control a significant part of the map. As a result, many players prefer to hide and not lean out again.

Poor visibility also contributes to this. Enemies are extremely difficult to spot at locations, and the local dynamic weather system only adds to the problems. In addition, the enemy team uses the same character models as their partners, and in the heat of battle they differ from each other only in the color of the diamond icon above their head. Therefore, the allies now and then start shooting at each other.

The destructible system, which has been widely advertised, does not really affect anything. Nobody even uses it for ambushes, and there is only one practical benefit: you can demolish the door so that it does not interfere.

As a result, the most playable mode within 6v6 turned out to be “Patrolling“when a circle moves around the map that the team needs to control. The point is that it focuses the firefights in one area of ​​the map.

Vanguard relies on a graphics engine that came from Modern Warfare 2019… And this can be seen with the naked eye – even the ability to shoot from a stop remains. Moreover, Sledgehammer Games managed not only to carefully transfer most of the errors Infinity wardbut also multiply them

Let’s say the respawns in the game are completely broken. More than once or twice a character appeared right in front of opponents to die right there. It is generally better not to rely on sound, because you cannot hear the enemies, but the allies deliberately stomp loudly.

With the visuals of the game, not everything is smooth either. Textures and even lighting can glitch in the game. As a result, the edges of the shattered glass, doorways and lanterns scare with some creepy squares, and the ground periodically begins to flicker.

There are many questions left to the gameplay. On the one hand, the increased scale of the maps forces you to think about the choice of weapons. On the same Red star we tried to take a submachine gun that performs well at medium range, but it is impossible to use it when firing from the hip. But on Hotel Royal it is worth switching to the submachine gun, which has the opposite parameters.

The problem is that the ADS (Aim Down Sights) parameter is again too high (hello MW19). Therefore, when developing weapons, you have to select modules that reduce the aiming time.

With the modules themselves, a uniform madhouse is going on. A detailed weapon customization system returned from MW19, but Sledgehammer Games allowed players to install as many as 10 (!!!) modules for each weapon, including some ridiculous sights for World War II.

The developers added several types of cartridges, which is why the balance finally ordered a long life. So, there are not only incendiary cartridges, but also explosive, which not only quickly turn the enemy into a bloody mess, but also allow you to inflict damage over the area and smoke the victim sitting behind cover.

The radar migrated from Modern Warfare 19 to the Vanguard without changes, so the enemy’s shooting is recorded only on the compass. You have to forcibly put a perk that allows you to mark the enemy on the mini-map. But the perk, which warns that the enemy is aiming at you, is not worth taking. The fact is that because of it, the screen starts to flicker with a yellow filter, which is very disorienting.

Killstreaks in such conditions take a long time and painfully, so the bomb call (second level killstreak) is practically not used in matches. But if the player manages to unlock the third level of the killstreak, then he can set a pack of dogs on the enemies, which arranges a form of genocide on the map.

Due to problems with sound, the approach of animals can be overlooked, so death from their teeth turns into a kind of screamer. In addition, the developers were too clever with the routes, so dogs can climb to the victim by steep stairs to hard-to-reach places and even to roofs.

A separate frustration is caused by field equipment. Again, it partially migrated from MW19 (the same suitcase with ammunition), but it also has its own know-how. Let’s say you can get a German self-propelled mine right at the start “Goliath“.

This is a mini-tank that has strong armor and can crush enemies for 30 seconds. Then it explodes. Only the curvature of the studio staff saves from this wunderfavli, because “Goliath” constantly gets stuck in textures.

The result is a paradoxical situation. Call of Duty: Vanguard is more like a global mod for Modern Warfare 2019. Therefore, fans of the latter will feel right at home.

But the ideas of Sledgehammer Games are either poorly implemented or simply do not work. Yes, some things can be fixed for release. But this does not apply to the design of the cards.

