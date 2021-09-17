GoPro unveils $ 550 HERO10 Black – Wylsacom

GoPro has unveiled the next generation of its HERO10 Black action camera.

All updates are in the hardware of the camera, but its appearance has remained unchanged. Unless the inscriptions are now not silver, but blue:

The same look tells us this: full compatibility with GoPro HERO9 accessories! This is great.

In addition to the new color of the inscriptions, GoPro has made the outer protective glass of the lens more scratch-resistant.

But inside is the most interesting thing. For the first time since 2017, the company uses the new GP2 processor. What does it affect? The front screen is faster, the camera takes photos faster, and videos are recorded faster to the memory card.

The new processor works with the old matrix. However, the camera is capable of capturing photos up to 19.6 megapixels from 5.3K video.

With the new generation, the video frame rate has also been increased:

5.3K at up to 60 frames per second;

4K with a frequency of up to 120 fps;

2.7K at up to 270 frames per second.

Also added is the new HyperSmooth 4.0 electronic stabilization mode, which has three modes: Boost, Standart and Off. In the first mode, the picture is cropped very much, but the smoothness is impressive. For example, with it, HERO10 does not block the horizon, even when the camera is tilted up to 45 °.

The case is old and the battery is also old. And he works very little. A review by The Verge author Becky Farseci argues that two batteries are required for a day of random shoots when one battery was sufficient with the HERO9.

GoPro HERO10 Black will go on sale in mid-October. In the US, they ask for it for $ 549 before state taxes ($ 100 more expensive than the nine at the start of sales), and in Russia – 49,990 rubles.