Grimoire of Souls came out on smartphones, but there is one caveat

Konami has officially released a new adventure in the Castlevania series – Grimoire of Souls. Unfortunately, Android phone owners and some iPhone owners will not be able to enjoy the game.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a new game in the acclaimed series of gothic platformers from Konami. The game was announced in 2018 and released to Early Access in Canada on Android and iOS in 2019. But a full-fledged release never took place. The shareware monetization model with microtransactions was not well received by players. Konami decided to close the project and shut down the game servers due to insufficient number of players.

The project has now been revived and released today as an exclusive Apple Arcade subscription service.

Konami entices players by highlighting the fact that designer and artist Ayami Kojima, composer and pianist Michiru Yamane, known to fans of the series, worked on this new project for the series. The developers promise a full-fledged action-scrolling game, an “incredible” amount of content, 60 levels, a wide selection of equipment, daily and weekly missions, familiar from a series of characters.

About whether the exclusivity is temporary and whether the game will be available to owners of smartphones on Android, and iOS users without an Arcade subscription, Konami does not inform. The game is already available for Arcade subscribers. Also today, an official gameplay trailer was posted on Konami’s official Youtube channel.