Guardiola is not going to apologize for his words to fans

by

After beating RB Leipzig in the Champions League (6-3), Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola urged as many fans as possible to come to Saturday’s game against Southampton as a tired team would need support.

Kevin Parker, the leader of the Manchester City fan movement, considered what the coach said a stone in the fans’ garden. He said that the team’s attendance was excellent, and advised Josep Guardiola to go about his business.

“Did I say after the match with RB Leipzig that I was disappointed with the number of spectators at the stadium? Interpretation is interpretation. I’m not going to apologize for what I said. I said that we would be glad to see people and that we need support, ”Guardiola said at a press conference.

