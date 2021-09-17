Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she did not want to divorce Chris Martin

Актриса никогда не думала о том, что ее брак с музыкантом может завершиться.

“I never wanted to get a divorce,” said the 48-year-old actress in a new episode of the podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified”.

Paltrow, who has two children from Martin: 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses, believes that in an ideal world she and her ex-spouse would still be together.

“I never wanted to not be married to the father of my children. In theory. But thanks to this process, I learned a lot more about myself than I could have expected. “

Paltrow said that after the divorce, she “focused on responsibility”, which ultimately only strengthened her relationship with current husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

“I managed to find the most amazing man in the world and build with him something that I have never had before,” – the Oscar winner said frankly.

Paltrow previously talked about why she and the 44-year-old Coldplay rocker were unable to become life partners, and decided to continue “deliberately disconnecting.”

“We were close, but we never became a complete couple. We just didn’t fit each other. There have always been difficulties in our relationship and there has never been a moment for respite, ”the actress wrote in an essay in August 2020 for Vogue UK…

Paltrow and Martin got married in 2003 and broke up in 2014, but their divorce was not officially finalized until 2016. Despite the fact that the former partners remained friends, the star of the movie “Emma” said that joint custody is not always as easy as it might seem.

“Sometimes parenthood is not as good as it looks from the outside. We have both bad and good days, but I think what drives us towards the goal of community and love – to do our best to make children feel their best. ”

Since then, namely since 2018, Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson. 31-year-old star of the saga “50 Shades of Gray” and Paltrow treat each other well, and even met at several events.