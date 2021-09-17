“He actually ran away. His statements hit the club. “

General Director of “Spartak” Yevgeny Melezhikov spoke about his attitude to leaving the club of sports director Dmitry Popov.

– You said this summer transfer campaign was difficult. What exactly?

– The fact that it was carried out without a sports director, whose direct responsibility was to prepare this campaign. The training that the sports unit carried out, in fact, was overwhelmed. Although the former sports director had six months for this.

At the initial stage, I had many questions, and, unfortunately, I did not receive an answer to these questions – just like the shareholder. The training camp began, but there were no players. Then you know – the sports director actually ran away. That is why I think the transfer campaign is difficult, because in a normal coordinate system, the CEO does not directly deal with transfers.

Nevertheless, I had to get involved in this work – I already said that we re-signed some players, kept some, although there was a risk of losing, we arranged for someone on loan.

– His telegram channel as an answer to Zarema Salikhova – how correct was that? Still, discrediting the club.

– Public statements of this nature certainly hit the club. But in this situation, we need to understand within ourselves together with the team. The result is the most important thing.

Popov served as Spartak’s sports director since November 2020 and left the club in early August.

