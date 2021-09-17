He quarreled with legends, disappointed Abramovich. What happened to the new Mourinho at Chelsea

Villash-Boash has followed in the footsteps of the Special throughout his career – back in the late 90s, he was also mentored by Bobby Robson. On the advice of the great Englishman, Andre received a Category A coaching license when he was not yet 20, and then worked as an assistant to Mourinho at Porto, Chelsea and Inter. His return to London after his triumph with the Dragons seemed like the most logical decision. On the one hand, Abramovich hoped to repeat the success of Jose’s times, on the other, he dreamed of a coach who would introduce a new philosophy and stay at the club for a long time.

Abraham Grant and Guus Hiddink were considered temporary options from the very beginning, Luis Felipe Scolari did not live up to expectations, and Carlo Ancelotti could not stand the competition with Manchester United. With Villash-Boash’s help, the bosses hoped to finally break out of the coaching carousel and move from sporadic outbreaks to stable dominance. The Russian businessman is tired not only of annual layoffs and appointments, but also of defensive football, to which every next coach has invariably slipped since the days of Mourinho.

To develop a new concept, Abramovich even spoke to former Barça technical director Chica Begiristain about how he introduced a unified philosophy into all structures of the Catalan club. The functionary explained that it takes about 10 years for a large-scale restructuring. The billionaire guaranteed Villas-Boas full support – the Portuguese had to turn Chelsea into English Barcelona. A few months after his appointment, club president Bruce Buck described management expectations more specifically: “In three to four years, we will have a 36-year-old coach who has been with the team throughout this time. We are expecting several trophies and we are especially looking forward to the main European Cup. It is important that everyone is happy: the fans, the directors and Mr. Abramovich. “

Villash-Boash was given full carte blanche in the formation of the squad and the choice of tactics. In the offseason, Chelsea made some big deals: in addition to young Thibault Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and Oriol Romeu, Raul Meireles from Liverpool and Juan Mata from Valencia arrived at Stamford. The start of the 2011/12 season turned out to be as promising as the transfer campaign: the team won six victories in eight rounds, the newcomers gradually adapted, while the legends provided the result.

The third place looked like a great intermediate achievement, but by the middle of autumn the situation deteriorated sharply. Chelsea lost to QPR and conceded five from Arsenal, were eliminated from the League Cup and ended the calendar year with three points in four games. Instead of the championship, the team fought for the Champions League zone, while at the top, the two Manchester were sorting out the relationship. The lack of a title in Villas-Boas’s first season did not look like a disaster in itself, but the results worried fans less than the coach’s strained relationship with the players. Journalists increasingly wrote about veterans’ dissatisfaction with the Portuguese’s chaotic rotation. Chelsea were not spectacular and regularly held the score against even weaker opponents.

At press conferences, the coach snapped at uncomfortable questions, and the players did not even deny that they did not like the Portuguese’s methods. Some believed that it was a lack of credibility – Andre was three years older than Terry and only a year older than Drogba and Lampard, who had won the English championship three times by that time. The most experienced team members did not like the fact that their credibility and place in the start with a young boss was in doubt. Villas-Boas followed in Mourinho’s footsteps in an accelerated fashion: he seemed to have missed the dominance period that José usually had in the second season, and in a few months plunged into a deep crisis.

André Villas-Boas Photo: Getty Images

The coach was torn – he was required to update the squad and change tactics, but to do it without offending the leaders. “The 11 players of this Chelsea played under Mourinho,” said analyst Jonathan Wilson. – The problem is not only in their age, but also in the fact that veterans are conservative. They like the way things used to be and they don’t want to change. The influence of this particular group of footballers is evident when you look at how previous Chelsea coaches have tried many different formations, but invariably returned to the 4-3-3 formation. ” Villas-Boas’s attempts to establish power in the club met with stiff resistance. This led to a loss of confidence – some Chelsea executives did not like Andre’s lack of respect for the captains.

“I’ve been playing here for a long time, I’m 33 years old, and I’m a realist,” Lampard said in the winter after another series without victories. “I don’t think I’ll play every round, but if I stay in the reserve, I want Chelsea to win.” Reporters practically drove Villas-Boas to hysterics when rumors spread that it was not he who set up the players during the half-time of the FA Cup tie against Birmingham, but substitute Drogba.

André Villas-Boas and Didier Drogba Photo: Getty Images

Until that moment, the coach still had chances to revive a positive atmosphere in the club, but in February 2012 the situation deteriorated irrevocably. The 0-2 defeat to Everton infuriated the Portuguese so much that the next day he canceled the day off, called the players to base and harshly criticized the lackluster performance. In response, the players frankly told Villash-Boash that they did not like him or his actions at the head of the team. Chelsea plunged into chaos: Anelka and Alex were expelled from the squad, Lukaku was not included in the Champions League application and was very worried, and experienced teammates sympathized with the young Belgian.

The Portuguese did not bow to the veterans – instead, he announced at a press conference that he did not care about the support of the players, while Abramovich was on his side. “My power is absolute because it comes from the power of the owner,” André said. – Several players have already left, while others will leave us in the future. They will not participate in our project – this is the reality of any team. We are preparing to qualify for trophies and progress in the future. ” Despite an attempt to influence opponents, citing Abramovich’s authority, Villash-Boash still did not feel comfortable. The owner of the club traditionally kept a low profile and did not express confidence in the Portuguese. Instead, he attended a meeting of players and listened to their complaints, as if he could not decide who was more important: a nervous coach or irritated veterans.

André Villas-Boas and Roman Abramovich Photo: Getty Images

Abramovich was finally determined thanks to a 1: 3 defeat to Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League 1/8 finals. Villash-Boas left Lampard, Cole and Essien in reserve, and after the defeat he again turned to Abramovich through journalists: “We have the worst results in history under the current owner, but I think he is confident in me. Let’s see if he wants a change at the club. Previously, his behavior led to dismissal in similar situations. How will he react? Either he will support the project, or he will follow the established tradition ”.

The coach expected Abramovich to treat him differently from previous coaches, but he was mistaken: on March 3, the Londoners lost in the Premier League to West Bromwich, and the next day the club announced the dismissal of Villash-Boas. To many, including the Portuguese, such a decision seemed pointless. The management gave him a contradictory task: to transform the team, but to come to terms with the power of the players who embodied the old order. “I considered it a betrayal,” Andre admitted after a few months. “Considering how Roman was involved in my invitation from the very beginning and how he later did not keep his promise.”

Most fans have forgotten the nine months under Villas-Boas as a nightmare – the appointment of Roberto di Matteo in his place marked a return to the old ideals. The legendary Italian achieved success in contrast to his predecessor: he rallied the fans, trusted Lampard and Drogba, and in May 2012 won the FA Cup and closed the annoying gap – he sensationally took the Champions Cup in Munich from Bayern. Compared to the stubborn and eternally dissatisfied Andre Di Matteo, he turned out to be exactly the good-natured conservative that the players dreamed of.

Roberto di Matteo after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final Photo: Getty Images

Villas-Boas has not left London to lead Tottenham, but his career at White Hart Lane has been equally dramatic. After a respectable 2012/13 season, when Spurs were just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, Gareth Bale moved to Real Madrid. Without the main star, the team scored little, the newcomers bought instead of the Welshman failed, and after a humiliating 0: 6 from Man City, Tottenham fell back to sixth place. In December 2013, Villash-Boash was fired for the second time in a year and a half. The Portuguese’s tale is over – they no longer talked about him as the heir to Mourinho, and the championship with Zenit and participation in the Dakar Rally hardly compensated for the insult for the failure in England.

Perhaps, if Abramovich had trusted Villash-Boash, Chelsea would still be waiting for the Champions League victory. Despite the weak results, the Portuguese still contributed to the development of English football – it was his dismissal that allowed the team from London to get the main European Cup for the first time in history.

