Hisense Announces World’s First Rollable Screen Laser TV

The Chinese company Hisense, known for producing various types of TVs, has announced the imminent start of sales of what it says is the world’s first laser roll-out TV. The announcement was made during the recent Global Laser Display Technology and Industry Development Forum.

Introducing the new TV, Vice President of Hisense Group Holding Company Yu Zhitao stated that the laser display is a set of “space solutions” and the world’s first laser roll-up display TV is just the beginning.

The new Hisense Laser TV features a 77-inch display and uses in-house developed full color laser technology. Supports 4K resolution (HDR support), displays 107% BT.2020 color space, peak brightness 350 cd / m22, display thickness 1.6 mm.

The model has no frames on the sides, only the upper fragment of the frame and a more massive fragment at the bottom. Today Hisense has over 70 patents related to laser TVs of this type.

The system is based on the Transvision engine and uses Harman Kardon speakers. According to the manufacturer itself, when unfolded, the TV will provide an experience comparable to those that arise when visiting a movie theater, and when folded down, it works “like an opera house.”

The developer claims that high-tech materials of the aviation level are used in the production, and the screen is flexible enough to roll into a tube and at the same time quite rigid to form a stable flat surface when unfolded. The audio system, tuned by the Harmon Cardon Golden Ear team of specialists, supports Dolby sound effects with dual DTS decoding.

Today, purchase booking is already available on some sites, but the company has not yet announced the price or the start time of deliveries. You can book a purchase for only 1 yuan – this weeds out completely irresponsible users. Judging by previous statements from Hisense, it is likely that sales will start before the end of this year.