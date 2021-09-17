Horner: Lewis and Max could have been punished equally

Christian Horner believes that the Italian Grand Prix stewards could have written Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton the same penalties after their collision on the 26th lap of the race at Monza.

According to the head of the Red Bull Racing team, thus the FIA ​​could make a kind of statement about how in such cases they will proceed in the future.

“It was a ridiculous accident, both drivers were able to immediately confirm that they were okay,” says Horner in his column on the official website of Red Bull Racing. – If Lewis tried to back up and return to the track, then even a medical car would not need to go to the track. I’m glad the Halo system has served its purpose. I think now even the loudest critics have changed their minds.

I still believe that both riders are to blame for the collision, and it is difficult to determine whose fault it is more. If the FIA ​​wanted to make some kind of a statement, they could endure equal punishment for both, however, the blame was largely assigned to Max, and since he did not finish the race, the only option was a penalty in the form of deprivation of his starting positions, with which we agreed…

I looked at our results at the previous Grand Prix of Russia, and in 2018 Max was able to break from the last row to the first position before the pit stop. Last year we finished second, but we have never won on this track. But the Mercedes team always played there confidently. I noted for myself that Monza and Sochi are “Mercedes tracks”, so it’s not easy for us.

In addition, Max will lose three positions at the start, but in Sochi it is not so difficult to win back them, considering how effective the slipstream on the straight before the first turn is. I’m getting ready for the upcoming race – let’s see what we can achieve. “