How the fall of bitcoin to $ 43 thousand affected the largest crypto companies :: RBC.Crypto

After the collapse of quotations on the evening of September 7, the capitalization of the crypto market decreased by $ 300 billion. These events affected the shares of large holders of digital assets

On the evening of September 7, the price of bitcoin dropped sharply by 16%. At the minimum, the rate of the first cryptocurrency fell to $ 42.8 thousand for the first time since mid-August. At 13:40 Moscow time on September 8, bitcoin is trading at $ 46.2 thousand. After the collapse of quotations, the crypto market capitalization decreased by $ 300 billion. Recent events in the digital asset market affected the companies that own bitcoins.

MicroStrategy

Software developer MicroStrategy is the largest cryptocurrency holder among public companies. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, the company owns almost 109 thousand bitcoins. On September 8, the cost of these coins is $ 5.02 billion (a decrease of 10% per day). On the evening of September 7, when the first cryptocurrency was trading at $ 51,000, MicroStrategy’s bitcoins were valued at $ 5.55 billion.

The price of MicroStrategy shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange since the evening of September 7 fell by 10%, to $ 648. At 12:50 pm Moscow time on September 8, the company’s shares are traded on the US premarket at $ 652.

The last time MicroStrategy bought bitcoins at the end of August for about $ 177 million. The head of the company, Michael Sailor, is an active supporter of the first cryptocurrency. He said that bitcoin will become the main store of value for the 21st century, and called the tightening of regulation of mining and crypto trading in China as a trillion dollar mistake.

Tesla

Electric vehicle maker Tesla announced a $ 1.5 billion purchase of bitcoins in early February. The company sold $ 272 million worth of bitcoins for a $ 100 million profit in March.

Tesla currently owns 43,000 bitcoins. Their cost at the current exchange rate is $ 1.99 billion, during the day it decreased by 10%. Tesla shares lost 1% over the day. On September 8, the company’s securities are traded at the US premarket at $ 752.

Square

Square invested in bitcoin in February 2021 and October 2020. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payment company owns 8,000 bitcoins ($ 360 million at the current exchange rate as of September 8). Square shares are down 2% in the last 24 hours. On September 8, the company’s securities are traded at the US premarket at $ 265.

In early May, Square published a financial report for the first quarter of 2021, according to which the income from investments in bitcoin was $ 3.5 billion.

Marathon Digital

Mining company Marathon Digital Holdings owns 5.4 thousand bitcoins, which are estimated at $ 250.1 million. During the day, the cost of digital coins decreased by 10% (from $ 275.4 million).

Marathon Digital Holdings shares are traded at the US premarket at $ 39 on September 8. During the day, the company’s securities fell by 7%.

In early August, Marathon Digital Holdings entered into an agreement with Bitmain for the supply of 30 thousand Antminer S19j Pro miners. The deal amounted to $ 120.7 million.

Coinbase Global

In April, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, became the first public crypto exchange in the world. The company’s shares began to trade on the stock market. Coinbase owns 4.4 thousand bitcoins, which are estimated at $ 201.9 million (a decrease of 12% in the last 24 hours). Before the sharp decline in quotations, this volume of bitcoins was estimated at $ 228.8 million (according to the exchange rate of $ 51 thousand for one coin).

Against the backdrop of a decline in the crypto market, the value of Coinbase shares fell by 4%, to $ 266. At 12:50 pm Moscow time on September 8, the company’s shares are traded on the US premarket at $ 267.

On the morning of September 8, it became known that the US authorities had threatened Coinbase with legal action. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opposed the launch of the Lend lending service by the trading platform.

– How the largest cryptocurrencies reacted to the Bitcoin collapse

– On the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, there were failures after the collapse of bitcoin

– “Everything points to massive sales.” Why bitcoin fell to $ 43 thousand

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.