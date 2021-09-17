human rights activists consider the purchase of bitcoin and crypto ATMs illegal by the government of El Salvador

If the department agrees with the charges, it will block the government’s cryptocurrency and send a statement to the prosecutor’s office.

The Accounts Chamber of El Salvador received a complaint about the illegality of the purchase of bitcoin and ATMs for cryptocurrency by the government of the country. The document was submitted by the regional human rights and transparency organization Cristosal, Reuters reported.

The agency exercising technical and legal control over the country’s Treasury received the complaint on 10 September.

Cristosal has demanded a review of the authorization process for buying bitcoin in accordance with a recently passed law.

Cristosal’s complaint concerns six board members of the Bitcoin Trust. Among them are representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of El Salvador.

If the Accounts Chamber agrees with Cristosal, it can block the cryptocurrency on the government’s balance sheet and send a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate a criminal case.

“We will consider the complaint, draw up a legal analysis report and send it to the General Audit Coordination,” said a representative of the department.

Read also: state “crypt”: an oxymoron or the future of fiat money?

Recall that in the summer of this year, the El Salvadorian Congress legalized bitcoin as the second official means of payment. The country’s authorities have purchased and installed about 200 ATMs for converting bitcoin to US dollars and vice versa. As of September 8, the government’s account had 550 BTC.

About 70% of El Salvadorians opposed the legalization of bitcoin. Residents of El Salvador are worried about a possible increase in corruption amid the spread of cryptocurrencies. The authorities of other countries are concerned about the use of bitcoin in money laundering and terrorist financing. Critics believe that cryptocurrency is too volatile and could cause inflation to rise.

The price of the bitcoin cryptocurrency has dropped by 1.92% over the past day, the rate has grown by 3% over the week. At the time of publication, the token is trading at $ 47 thousand and has not yet recovered to the price on September 7, when the law on the legalization of cryptocurrency came into force.

Source: Coinmarketcap

At the end of August, the Cuban authorities announced a resolution on crypto assets. On Wednesday, the decision to legalize cryptocurrencies in the country came into force, local media reported. The resolution allows the use of cryptocurrencies in certain types of settlements and contains the rules for licensing crypto exchanges operating in Cuba. They also want to legalize cryptocurrencies in Uruguay and Panama.

Read also: Laos has allowed six companies to start cryptomining.