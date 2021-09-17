“I am glad that it turned out to be a triple axel: a lot of work was done on it after the test runs. Content for tomorrow? Secret “, reports Sofya Akatieva – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Sofya Akatieva shared her emotions after performing in the short program at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Krasnoyarsk.

With a total of 75.89 points, Akatieva takes first place after the performance of 18 athletes. The skater cleanly performed a cascade of a triple axel – a triple toe loop.

– What are the emotions from the performance?

– I am very glad that I managed to perform at the first junior stage of the Grand Prix! I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I am also glad that it turned out to be a triple axel: a lot of work was done on it after the test runs. I was a little worried, but I was able to overcome this fear.

– Have you reached your maximum shape?

– I almost got it, but I still need to work before the peak. I will try to show pure skating in a free program.

– Can you tell us about the short program?

– We put on a short program in Novogorsk. Eteri Georgievna and Daniil Markovich worked with me. They told me what my program was about, what image. And I really liked it. I was glad that I was offered such an image. And now I try to show beautiful and easy skating.

– What are your plans for content for tomorrow?

– It’s a secret! Let’s wait tomorrow, everyone will see.

– You performed here at the Championship of Russia, and now at the Junior Grand Prix. Where was it more exciting?

– The most exciting thing was at the Russian Championship. But in general I love Krasnoyarsk, I like the ice here, how warmly the audience welcomes. It was easy to ride, as usual.

– Now many of your colleagues are fighting to get to the Olympics. Do you feel that it is somehow safer for you to study in comparison with them, because there is no such burden yet?

– In every workout, I have a goal that I fulfill. The coaches also help a lot in jumping, in the program. I can say that I get enough attention. It’s easy for me to train, – said Akatieva.