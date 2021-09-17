“I won’t apologize.” Josep Guardiola responded to Manchester City fans

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola commented on his words about the fans, said after the match of the 1st round of the Champions League group stage with RB Leipzig (6: 3). At a press conference, the mentor said that he would like to see more spectators in the stands in the upcoming English Premier League match with Southampton.

The official Manchester City supporters’ association expressed their dissatisfaction with Guardiola’s remarks, stressing that it is not easy for fans to get to the evening’s matches and overall attendance is excellent.

“Did I say that I am upset with the occupancy rate of the stadium? Maybe it’s the translation, but I won’t apologize. I understand how difficult the past season was. We’re getting ready to do something together on Saturday. It doesn’t matter how many spectators can come, I will be glad anyway. After five seasons, the fans did not understand me. But I will not apologize.

I am sincerely grateful for the support we had in the match against Leipzig. I always say: guys, if you can come to the games, we will be incredibly grateful. I know how difficult the match will be, we need support. I never just sit and ask why people don’t go to the stadium. If you can’t come, don’t come.

If this is a problem for the fans, I step aside. From day one I try to do my best. I love it when we play Etihad for our fans. I want to be part of something big so that we can do it together, ”Guardiola is quoted as saying by the BBC.

The match of the 5th round of the Premier League “Manchester City” – “Southampton” will be held tomorrow, September 18. The beginning is at 17:00 Moscow time.

