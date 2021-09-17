IKEA starts selling furniture and accessories for gamers co-developed with ASUS ROG brand

More than a year ago, IKEA and ASUS announced a joint project. From the beginning of October, buyers will have the opportunity to purchase the first fruits of joint creativity under well-known brands. The new line includes over 30 products, ranging from gaming tables and chairs to “key” accessories like cup holders and neck pillows.

Apparently, the pandemic forced the companies to postpone the release of products – in China they have been available since January. Now a global release is being prepared. There will be six product lines in total, although the press release does not specify how they will be categorized.

Six “families” of products: UPPSPEL, LÅNESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UTESPELARE, HUVUDSPELARE. All names appear to be sports terms translated into Swedish.

According to IKEA’s estimates, there are at least 2.5 billion (!) Gamers in the world, and some of them will inevitably want to purchase the company’s furniture. The press release states that some products are already available to customers, so it is worth checking for availability by searching the names of the named “families” on the manufacturer’s local sites.

“Gamers around the world know and love the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand and trust it to bring some of the most exciting gaming innovations on the market. Our new partnership with experts from IKEA will allow Republic of Gamers to find new and exciting ways to delight gamers at home and outside. “– said Kris Huang, General Manager of ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business.

According to brand designer Johnny Chan, Republic of Gamers, the developers know a lot about the needs of the players, their pain points and expectations, and want to develop solutions to provide an unrivaled, immersive gaming experience.

However, the models presented in the renders look rather modest and differ little from ordinary office furniture, at least externally.