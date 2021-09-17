In the race of the creators of tablets on the Russian chip “Skif” there has emerged a leader with its own radio plant

Among a number of Russian companies that have announced their plans to create tablets on the Skif mobile processor of the Elvis Scientific and Production Center, there has emerged a leader who, in terms of the stated development and production time of a serial batch, may well outstrip competitors. This company believes that having its own radio plant, it will be able to concentrate the full cycle of product manufacturing, due to which it will gain an advantage.



Before the rest

As it became known to CNews, the Rikor company may become the first Russian developer and serial manufacturers of tablets based on domestic mobile ARM-based Skif processors, significantly outperforming numerous competitors. The Vice President for Development of Rikora told about the plans to organize the editorial office. Boris Ivanov…

According to him, the prototype of the device will be presented by the end of 2021, and the full development of the tablet should be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Serial production of the gadget is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 at the company’s own plant located in Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod region. The enterprise, formerly called “Arzamas Radio Components Plant”, traces its history back to Soviet times – from 1966.

It produces all components for Rikora’s computer technology: motherboards, cases, backplanes (backplanes) and expansion cards. According to Ivanov’s estimates, the enterprise’s capacity will make it possible to produce 40-70 thousand tablets per month.

Rikor’s own investments in the project will amount to more than RUB 300 million. The company is not yet ready to predict the price of the end device. The future functionality of the gadget is also not completely clear to the developers, which does not allow comparing the tablet with any model known on the market.

At the same time, the tablet is not intended for the mass consumer (retail sale is not expected). Rikor sees public sector enterprises as its consumers. The characteristics of the device are selected taking into account the corporate requirements of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the Ministry of Health.

Whom does Ricor plan to overtake?

Let us remind you that the Skif processor is a development of the Zelenograd Research and Production Center Electronic Computing and Information Systems (SPC Elvis). The creation of a 28-nanometer chip was subsidized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Elvis received engineering samples of Skif back in 2019. However, the first series of chips was at the disposal of the company only in July 2021 – with a delay of about seven months due to the well-known global crisis of contract manufacturing of electronic components.

On September 10, 2021, Elvis handed over the first development boards of various configurations with the Scythians to five organizations. Among the developers of “hardware”, they went to the Research Institute “Masshtab”, which is part of “Rostec”, as well as the companies ICL and “Bayterg”. All of them were already familiar with the “Scythians” and could conduct preliminary developments, but earlier they had only documentation at their disposal.

In a sense, this very moment can be considered the start of a kind of race for tablet developers. A representative of Rikor also attended the presentation of the processor, but the number of Elvis boards was limited. In all likelihood, Ricor may be among several companies whose needs Elvis promised to satisfy within a month. All in all, there are about 100 hardware and software developers in the queue for motherboards with chips.

“Now we are working on the documentation,” says Ivanov. – A debug board is not needed to develop hardware. Rather, to write a bootloader to parallelize development processes. “

Those companies that have already made statements about the creation of their tablets on the “Skifs”, from “Ricor” really should be far behind. In particular, the deputy general director of Baiterga Konstantin Revin told CNews that his company plans to create pre-production tablets by May-June 2022. A serial batch may appear by the end of 2022. At the same time, another representative of Bayterg clarified to RBC that mass production and release of products can be organized by the end of 2023.

The Ayya T1 smartphone will be the first mobile device that will be created at Skif by the subsidiary structure of the Scientific Research Institute “Scale” – “Smartecosystem”. The tablet will also be developed by the company, but later. At the same time, in a conversation with CNews and. O. CEO of “Scale” Alexander Lysenko said that he expects to form an order for Elvis for the Scythians for the first batch of smartphones for them around the spring of 2022. The full development of the device at that time would not be completed yet and would continue. Lysenko is not yet ready to name the exact dates of the appearance of phones on Elvis chips. Therefore, it is quite obvious that a series of tablets following smartphones will appear much later than the dates announced by Ricor.

As for the Russian ICL, as the adviser to the chairman of the board of directors of the company told RBC Sergey Sviridov, the organization intends to release the first tablets on the Scythians by the middle of 2022. The publication does not specify this issue, but apparently we are not talking about serial mass production by that time.

Due to what “Ricor” plans to get a head start

Rikor considers its main advantage over its competitors to be the fact that due to its own Arzamas plant, it can concentrate the full cycle of product manufacturing, including the motherboard and case.

The company also assures that the development of the tablet is already underway, and for a long time. In the absence of Skif, Asian chips of similar parameters from Qualcom and MediaTek Helio P70 were used. In this, however, “Ricor” operates according to the same scheme as the Research Institute “Scale”, which has already released its tablet on the MediaTek Helio P70.

However, “Ricor”, in contrast to “Scale”, has already given its order for “Scythians” to “Elvis”. “Next year we plan to buy out about 200 thousand chips,” Ivanov told CNews. “By the time the processors arrive, we will have components, passive boards, and a case ready.”

It should be noted that the possibility of obtaining ready-made batches of Skifs from Elvis is a bottleneck for all Russian developers due to the already mentioned probable delays in the execution of contracts in the Asian contract manufacturing. But in this sense, all customers of “Elvis” seem to be on an equal footing.

Preliminary parameters of the Ricora tablet

It is assumed that the device with a diagonal of 11 inches and a screen resolution of Full HD, will have 64 GB of internal memory and 4 GB of RAM. It will be equipped with two cameras at 5 and 12 MP, USB-C interface and navigation systems GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou. The battery capacity will be 8000 mAh.

The placement of the SIM card is provided. Approximate dimensions: 248x180x11 mm, the weight of the device will not exceed 650 g.

The tablet will be preinstalled with the Russian mobile OS Aurora, as well as all the business applications it supports: the Sputnik browser, the P7-Office suite, the basic R-chat messenger, the VTB-online mobile bank, antiviruses from Laboratories Kaspersky ”and Dr.Web, WorksPad corporate mobile workstation, Ronet professional radio communication system, Navitel navigator, etc.

What does Ricor do?

Rikor traces its history back to 1993. The company announces that it produces servers of standard x86 architecture, servers based on open architecture ARM, data storage systems, industrial computers, equipment for creating an engineering infrastructure for data centers.

The organization explained to CNews that from a legal point of view, development and marketing activities in the company are now carried out by Rikor IMT LLC (Moscow), serial production – by Rikor Electronics JSC (Arzamas). Also in the structure of the company is LLC “Ricor Games”, which is engaged in contract development of computer games.

According to Kontur.fokus, the only founder of Rikor IMT LLC since 2016 has been Armen Margaryan… At the end of 2020, the revenue of the organization amounted to 225.8 million rubles. with an increase of this indicator by 38% compared to the previous year. Net profit amounted to RUB 63.8 million. The company does not have government contracts.

According to the company’s own data, referred to by “Kontur.fokus”, the main shareholder of “Ricor Electronics” OJSC is Armen Margaryan with a share of 63.49%. Vladimir Shestakov owns 10.87%, Andrey Sperling – 2.67%, Vadim Lakeev – less than 0.01%

The latest public financial data of the organization is dated 2019. According to its results, Rikor Electronics OJSC showed revenue of 891.4 million rubles. with an increase of this indicator by 3% compared to the previous year. Net profit amounted to RUB 17.8 million.

According to Kontur.fokus, the company has 159 government contracts totaling 277.5 million rubles. True, the last of them was signed back in 2019.

As for Ricor Games LLC, Armen Margaryan is also its sole founder. This legal entity does not conduct active financial activities.