In Ufa, a man tried to cross Salavat Yulaev Avenue, but was run over by a car

In Ufa, on September 17, a man tried to run across Salavat Yulaev Avenue, which is not intended for pedestrians, but was run over by a car. Ambulance and traffic police officers arrived at the scene. It is known that resuscitators immediately took care of the victims.

According to preliminary data from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Belarus, there are no trapped in the car, the forces and funds of the department were not involved.

“A 43-year-old woman driving a Lada Kalina car, moving along Salavat Yulaev Avenue, towards Sagita Agisha Street, hit a man who was crossing the carriageway in an unidentified place.

As a result of the collision, a man with serious injuries was hospitalized. The identity of the pedestrian is established.

Traffic police officers work on the spot. Investigation has begun on the fact of the accident, ”the Ufa State Traffic Safety Inspectorate’s press service commented.





