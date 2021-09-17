insiders told why the SEC considers XRP to be a security

According to the regulator, the development of XRP has not yet been completed, unlike Ethereum.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considers the XRP token to be a security because the Ripple infrastructure is still being built on it. And the development of the Ethereum blockchain has been completed and has been in operation for many years, so the SEC recognizes that it is a commodity. This was told by the correspondent of Fox Business channel Charles Gasparino, citing sources in the agency.

Ripple still uses XRP to fund businesses, so the SEC treats it as an unregistered security, Gasparino wrote.

Twitter users criticized the SEC, noting the inconsistency of the regulator’s position. “Ethereum recently launched an update, so it is still under development, too,” said one member of the crypto community. Recall that in August, the London hard fork took place on the Ethereum network, and the network is also switching to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm.

“The XRP distributed ledger has been in operation since 2012. Hundreds of companies and developers use it for their projects. Ripple is just one of them, ”says another participant.

Recall that at the end of 2020, the SEC accused Ripple of illegal sale of securities in the form of XRP tokens. Read the details of the trial in our material. In early September, a court ordered Ripple to provide the SEC with access to all employee messages on Slack. According to the SEC, the messages may contain Ripple’s intentions to speculate XRP and influence the price of the cryptocurrency, as well as the relationship of XRP sales with the rest of Ripple’s business.

The fact of financing Ripple’s business through the sale of XRP was recognized by the CEO of the cryptocurrency platform Brad Garlinghouse. Ripple doubled XRP sales in Q1 2021.

The price of the XRP token increased by 1.79% per day. The Ethereum price grew by 6% per day, reaching $ 3663. ETH was last at this level on September 7th. The rally for the second largest cryptocurrency began on Monday.

The last jump in the rate occurred against the background of the news about the inclusion of Vitalik Buterin in the list of the most influential people of 2021 according to the Time magazine.

