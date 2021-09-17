Intel 35W Alder Lake Desktop Processor Specs Revealed

by

At the Intel InnovatiON event, which will be held from October 27 to 28 in a completely virtual format, the announcement of the desktop processors of the Alder Lake-S family is expected. FanlessTech shared details about the least powerful members of the family with a TDP of 35 watts. Typically, these chips are used in mini-PCs and embedded systems.


Here and below images of Reuters

For Alder Lake chips, we will remind you that the use of a hybrid architecture with high-performance and energy-efficient cores is envisaged. Moreover, only the first ones will be able to function in multi-threaded mode.

A special Thread Director technology will be responsible for managing the loading of dissimilar Alder Lake cores during operation. Alder Lake for desktops will include an integrated graphics core based on the Xe-LP architecture.

So, it is reported that at least seven Alder Lake models with a TDP of 35W are being prepared for release. They will receive a total of 4 to 16 cores. The cache size of the third level will be from 12 to 30 MB. Depending on the modification, the integrated graphics accelerator UHD Graphics 730 or UHD Graphics 770 will be used.

The complete list of upcoming processors is as follows:

Model

Number of cores

Powerful cores

Energyeffective kernels

Number of threads

L3 cache, MB

Max. frequency, GHz

Graphics

Core i9-12900T

16

eight

eight

24

thirty

4.9

UHD Graphics 770

Core i7-12700T

12

eight

4

twenty

25

4.7

UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12600T

6

6

0

12

eighteen

4.6

UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12500T

6

6

0

12

eighteen

4.4

UHD Graphics 770

Core i5-12400T

6

6

0

12

eighteen

4.2

UHD Graphics 730

Core i3-12300T

4

4

0

eight

12

4.2

UHD Graphics 730

Core i3-12100T

4

4

0

eight

12

4.1

UHD Graphics 730





