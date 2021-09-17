interview with a Russian UFC fighter before the October 30 fight in Abu Dhabi. Sport-Express

Pre-fight interview.

Alexander Volkov’s promotion to the UFC resembles the price chart of very good stocks, which, after a period of growth, rested on the resistance line and have been trading in a narrow corridor at the top for several years, finding no strength for the decisive jerk up.

The heavyweight from Moscow famously started in the best league in the world with four wins in a row, but then – over the course of three years – alternates between defeats in very close fights against super-tops in their prime, with victories over just very good opponents.

There is an interesting statistic that rests on age – Volkov smashed all the opposition in the UFC from fighters over 35 years old (100 percent of wins: Nelson, Werdum, Overeem, Harris), but showed twice the worst result (50 percent of wins) against opponents under 35 (Lewis, Blades, Hahn, Struve, Johnson, Hardy). Of course, it would be a deep injustice to explain Alexander’s defeat by his inability to fight the best of the young – after all, all his defeats turned out to be very close and ambiguous. With Lewis, 15 seconds were not enough, he took the last two rounds from Blades, causing damage (according to the new rules, Volkov could have been given a victory at all – he won the stand, and Curtis showed nothing but control on the ground; cUFC reels love to give fights of this style to those who have succeeded in striking), with Gan he had a tight fight, to one degree or another hooked on all rounds except the third.

Alexander, apparently, suffered the last defeat especially hard – after the fight against the Frenchman 2.5 months passed, and he did not give a single interview with his analysis. So “Sport-Express”, which arrived at Alexander’s hall this week with a notebook covered with questions just about the fight with Gan, ran into an unexpected refusal.

The first serious doubt that the interview might not work out even before the shooting began – while the operators were adjusting the cameras, I quietly approached and asked: “Sash, can you please, at the end of the interview for the audience, make out a little the combination that got across Ghana at the end second round? False right straight, left hook, right straight. Remember? ” Volkov frowned. “I don’t remember. Two and a half months have passed. “

When the cameras were almost set up, I decided to check my fears with a direct question – are we discussing the last fight. The answer is sharply negative, in attempts to persuade – a complete failure.

– There is no desire to give interviews on this fight. All clear? I was told that Ren TV would come for the promo of the next tournament, they asked if I could participate, I said – of course I can.

– That is, there is no desire to discuss the fight with Gan at all?

– Of course not. If I wanted to discuss, I would have discussed already. Do you think you are the very first who asks me about this? What do you think? You’re not the first one who asked me to discuss the fight with Gan in two months. Naturally, if the interview did not come out, I have no desire to discuss it.

– Well, at least the positive aspects of this fight could be discussed.

– I say, there is no point in talking about it.

Then it turned out that Alexander was late somewhere and for everything about everything we had at most ten minutes left. Nothing, we got together on character and switched to Tybura and current affairs. Volkov, while we were twisting, went to the shower and returned a little maturing. In the end, everything turned out to be not so bad – we even managed to weave the ill-fated Ghana into a small conversation.

– Why did you decide to shave your head baldly?

– Because it was so fresh in the summer, less distraction from training – hairstyles and everything else. Shaved and exercising calmly. Hair does not climb into the face (laughs).

– You have been regularly posting photos from the dacha lately. What’s the biggest job you’ve done this summer on your site?

– The summer season has almost passed, all that remains is to pick apples and some vegetables from the greenhouse. The most ambitious … We made a new well, there was still a lot of minor work. The usual suburban everyday life, which all Muscovites who go out of town know.

– The next fight is in the UAE, you will fight there for the second time (the first is against Walt Harris. – Approx. “SE”). How much more comfortable it is to play there than in the USA?

– It’s more comfortable to fight in Abu Dhabi because we can take more coaches with us on the trip. Not all of my coaches have a visa to go to America, in this regard, it is easier to get to Abu Dhabi, you can go with the whole team, better prepare, better focus. And of course, there is no acclimatization, no negative time zone change.

– Marcin Tybura is a very tough wrestler, did you place special emphasis on wrestling in this camp?

– During the camp we always wrestle a lot and, in general, during the previous trainings, we also devote a lot of time to wrestling, jiu-jitsu. It is not so often that it turns out to be applied in a duel, but nevertheless. This time there were many guys with a good wrestling base – Sergei Pavlovich, Sergei Spivak, and many other strong wrestlers. Why Tybura? All other rivals were busy, everything was already planned for several tournaments in advance. Tybura is one of the few rivals from the top 10 who are free, on a good winning streak, who himself is very close to the title race, and in case of my victory, I return to the ranks of the contenders. Moreover, all my fights with those who are now in the top were very close, and for the UFC any good performance I have now will mean returning to the race for the title.

– Compare the fight between Tybura and Blades.

– Tybura wrestles more on the ground, more focused on jiu-jitsu. In this regard, it will be easier, because I myself fight a lot in Jiu-Jitsu. But let’s see what we will be in the battle itself.

– After the fight with Gan, many said that Volkov had been pumping in vain, he was too slow. Are you planning to stay at the same weight (120-125 kg) for this fight or to become a little lighter?

– The work in terms of physical training is the same, there was no special goal to gain weight, the goal was to work on strength. In this regard, the course is the same.

– Now Briton Tom Aspinell is starting to rise in the heavyweight championship, he has already won four fights in a row. How is he to you?

– Not a bad fighter, I think he will soon enter the top 5 of the division. He has good enough skills in striking technique and wrestling. Good, competitive fighter.

– What do you think about Alexander Romanov (3-0 in the UFC) and Sergey Pavlovich, their prospects?

– All the guys are strong, I personally do not know Romanov, but I saw that he had a good fight. It would be interesting to watch him against strong, versatile opponents who are slightly higher in the rating. As for Sergei Pavlovich, he is a very strong fighter with a great future, strong physically. Now he had a slight injury, because of this there was a break, but now he is already training, I hope he will return soon.

– When are you going to Abu Dhabi?

– At the end of October, it is not yet known until the end. About a week before the fight.

– How do you see the drawing of the battle against Tybura?

– I hope that there will be a good, tight fight. Tybura, most likely, will go to some kind of exchange, will try to work in a rack, if it does not work out, he will go to fight. In general, I am confident in myself, I will impose my work, fight hard, find translations whenever possible, take a position from above and finish off.

– What do you think about the Rosenstruyk – Blades and Ngannu – Gan fights?

“Blades should probably translate Rosenstrike. Rosenstruik shows a rather weak fight in his fights, he was thrown by both Gan and Overeem. By and large, if there is no lacquer punch and some super-good work at the Rosenstrike distance, all the advantages are on Blades’ side. As for Gan and Ngannu, it will be an interesting duel, including for me. It’s hard to hit Gan, so Ngannou will have some problems in this regard, but I think it’s 50/50 anyway. With Ngannou, we know that one or two strong hits, and everything ends. But in terms of technique, distance, movement – I think Ghana will have an advantage. Everything depends on who is better prepared, better imposes his style and will be stronger mentally.

– I always wanted to ask: ice is applied to the chest and back of the head for fighters between rounds to recover – does it somehow help or is there no difference?

– Well, there is some cooling, because the body is very overheated. Due to overheating, energy is lost, this is not beneficial for the body, and of course, cooling helps to some extent. Not to the point of influencing the fight, but still. And psychologically it helps someone a little too.

– Before the start of the round, your manager Ivan Bannikov constantly shouts from the corner: “Sanya, p ****!” and “Sanya, let’s make some noise, b ****!” Doesn’t that annoy you?

– Poorly prepared for the question, it is not the manager who is shouting, but Alexei Likharev, who is my friend and helps in creating content for Instagram – photographs, shoots something. Such emotional critics cause me some grin, even some kind of smile in the good sense of the word. It’s just his emotions – and, maybe, somewhere he even plays for the camera, so that later it will remain in video cuts.