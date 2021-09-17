Interview with Dynamo newcomer Uruguayan Diego Laxalt – about Moscow, the Uruguayan national team, RPL and cars

Dynamo newcomer Uruguayan Diego Laxalt stands out not only for the fact that he traveled along the exotic football route “San Siro” – “VTB Arena” and ended up in the RPL after playing for Genoa, Celtica and Milan, but also with his signature pigtails.

“Diego, where did you get that hair from?” – my question to the defender, who appeared on the left flank of Dynamo’s defense this summer and played seven full matches without substitutions.

“Few people know – this is Laxalt’s answer. – But at the age of 15 I was at Chelsea, and one of those who received me there said that it would be impossible to play with disheveled long hair. In the end, his daughter made me pigtails, I liked it, and since then I have been playing like that. ”

Laxalt is not only a noticeable hairstyle and the second Uruguayan flank of Dynamo after Varela, but also detailed answers to questions about childhood, Uruguayan traditions, passion for retro cars and Dynamo football.

Here is Laxalt’s interview. So bamos!

Barefoot childhood, father is a mechanic, beloved BMW

– I am from Montevideo, Santa Catalina district – modest, quiet and calm, which is a little away from the bustle and far from the center, this is a poor part of the city, where there are no elegant houses and mansions, but huge families and friendly people live in the neighborhood, who always help each other.

And I’m not only talking about parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, who gathered up to 20 people for dinner. The neighbors were also called close and almost relatives in our area: they helped with any issue, you could ask for a glass of milk or sugar – they will always share with you and will be glad to have the opportunity to respond.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

– So the area is safe?

– The area was just dangerous – but not for those who lived there. Strangers could have been robbed, but the locals knew each other, and there were no problems.

– What happened at family feasts?

– They were typical South American – like in Argentina and Uruguay. We spent all birthdays together, traditionally went to the house of the eldest in the family (grandfather), fried meat on the fire, made barbecue, cooked sausages, but since meat is an expensive story, we sometimes cooked simpler dishes. For example, guiso carrero is a thick stew of meat, beans and noodles. In other words, a rich soup, where everything that was at home was put. From sweets – biscuits made from cream and sugar.

And, of course, mate! This tea ceremony unites.

– Do you have a mate set in Moscow?

– Yes, but my wife. I am an atypical Uruguayan, because I don’t really like mate, but my whole family – even my two-year-old daughter – drinks two liters of it a day. Kidding! A bit less. Father really drank two liters, sister – a liter. Uruguayans drink mate more often than water.

– What was your childhood like?

– Childhood turned out to be fun, with a lot of football and friends. We spent a lot of time outside and had fun – we lived near the beach and spent every day there in the summer.

All my childhood I played barefoot football. My parents would have had to work hard to earn money for the boots, so later my aunt bought them for me. And so I did not need anything – after all, I had a ball, that was enough for me. And the neighbors always supported me, fed me.

– What did your parents do?

– Dad is a car mechanic. In my childhood, my mother was engaged in preschool education: she prepared kids three to five years old for school, including me. She is now a primary school teacher at the same school in Santa Catalina, although her parents have moved to a different area.

– Do you have love for retro cars from your father?

– Of course! After all, dad did not just repair cars, but pumped them over, modeled, and improved them. He loves classic cars, loves a manual transmission – so this passion was passed on to me, we fix cars together.

My favorite is a BMW 2002, my dad and I made it many years ago, now I enjoy it.

Uruguay national team. What are Suarez and Forlan in life

– Uruguayans – what are they?

– I’m 100% Uruguayan! Lived in Europe, played in Italy and studied local traditions, but my family and friends, values, lifestyle and way of thinking are all Uruguay. At the time of the pandemic, many Uruguayans were starving, and we – all who could – helped our people. And we continue to do this to this day. This is because our country means a lot to us. Great and sincere pride.

To be a Uruguayan on the football field is to reflect and fight. Therefore, in Uruguay it is hard to see beautiful football with five goals – there are more fighting for the sake of victory.

– Is it a dream to play for the Uruguay national team?

– The dream of all Uruguayan children! Godin, Suarez, Cavani, Forlan – I dreamed of playing with many of them, and then we met, played together for the national team, went to the World Cup and the Copa. Leaders know how to set yourself up for victory – they charge it when you come to the team, and since then you have not played, but are fighting for the Uruguayan national team.

– And what are they like in life?

– Fans of sports do not like to lose, but outside the field they are calm, decent, it is pleasant to communicate with them. When they want to laugh, they laugh. When you need to shout, they shout. They play cards and video games, they like to chat.

– The craziest player you’ve played with?

– Martin Caceres loves to dress in a peculiar way, and once you could see him naked (laughs, referring to the locker room photo that Forlan accidentally posted. – Approx. “Championship”).

Why did I choose Dynamo, how it gets high with Schwartz and what advises Tyukavin

– Milan have a huge fan base and they want a lot more from the team than Genoa fans, where I also played. In Italy, a lot of criticism comes from them, but at the same time they get hotly ill, when they meet they call for dinner, greet in the street and smile jokingly, even if they are Inter fans.

In Scotland, playing for Celtic, I did not hear the fans – all my time at the club was spent in closed stands.

In Russia, this is easier – even despite the limited number of spectators, it is noticeable how cool and loud our fans are here. Moreover, Dynamo has a modern stadium in club colors, and when it is filled with fans, it seems that the whole blue wall is behind us. That is how it is!



– Why did you choose Dynamo? Transfer “Milan” – “Dynamo” sounds exotic for our country.

– Dynamo was deeply interested in me, led me for three months, and I saw a club and a project that wants to develop and win, I liked the people in the team and their thoughts about football. My future teammate Varela said that everyone here – sports director, coach, partners – will accept me and I will be fine. After talking with everyone, I realized that Dynamo is mine.

While I live at the Dynamo base, I play Fortnite in my free time, and I go with Balbuena to Moscow for dinner. I have already seen Moscow City, I went to a shopping center near Red Square, but I haven’t gone deep into the city itself – I’m expecting a family. For a while they will live in the hotel, and then we will all live in the house together.

– Do you have a translator?

– I speak Spanish and Italian, a little – in English and Portuguese. Our trainer Sandro Schwartz – in English. Translator Artyom – in Spanish, Italian and English and translates for me into the required language. In order for Sandro to clearly understand me, Artyom translates my Spanish into English (and vice versa).

– How often do you study Russian?

– Twice a week for an hour and a half. Very difficult, very unlike Spanish. I can tell you “good” and “hello”.



– How do you like Schwartz’s training? Daniil Fomin told me in an interview that the players get high during Sandro’s training.

– When a football player works hard and gets results, he gets high. So yes, at Dynamo we are doing quite well according to the season, I get used to the city and the team and get full pleasure.

Sandro works with players individually: communicates, conducts conversations and compact tactical analyzes. And it motivates us a lot. Dynamo is somewhat like Uruguay – we are fighting!

– Are Tyukavin and Zakharyan super-talented? Chatting about football?

– There are many talented players in Dynamo. These guys are very young, we have seen them in adult football quite recently. I will not evaluate them, I will just say that they can grow into very, very strong players and are bringing benefit to Dynamo right now.

It is not yet possible to communicate fully, Tyuka does not speak English at all, but the guys are trying to understand me, and they are my Russian. All my advice in their direction is on the game, and I also say that it would be great for them and not only to learn English (laughs).

Photo: Marius Becker / Getty Images

– Do you like the football that Dynamo plays?

– Let the fans evaluate. As a player, I can only say that I like the style that Dynamo adheres to. And we will continue in the same spirit. Although it will not be easy: RPL is a high-quality and heavy league, there are many teams that are similar in level.

– And the last thing. What is your Dynamo dream?

– Make the fans’ dreams come true and the club win.