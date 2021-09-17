Introduced Cat S22 Flip – a rugged clamshell smartphone for Android

A very unusual smartphone has appeared in the assortment of the Cat Phones company – the model Cat S22 Flip, protected from mechanical damage, focused on use in industries, construction sites, open spaces, etc.

The device is made in a classic clamshell format. At the same time, it has a protected design in accordance with IP68 and MIL-SPEC 810H standards. The device, in particular, is not afraid of falls from a 1.8-meter height onto a metal surface. In addition, 35-minute immersions under water to a depth of 1.5 meters are maintained.

The operating system Android 11 Go Edition is used as a software platform with access to the Google Play store and a number of pre-installed applications.

The unusual smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. The chip contains four Arm Cortex-A53 computing cores with a clock frequency of up to 1.3 GHz, an Adreno 308 graphics accelerator and an LTE Category 4 modem. The amount of RAM is only 2 GB, the capacity of the flash drive is 16 GB.

The main screen measures only 2.8 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 640×480 pixels. However, it supports touch control. There is a classic alphanumeric keyboard, an auxiliary external screen and a 5 megapixel camera.

The Cat S22 Flip is priced at approximately $ 230.