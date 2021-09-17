Introduced Cat S22 Flip – a rugged clamshell smartphone for Android

by

A very unusual smartphone has appeared in the assortment of the Cat Phones company – the model Cat S22 Flip, protected from mechanical damage, focused on use in industries, construction sites, open spaces, etc.

Here and below images of Cat Phones

Here and below images of Cat Phones

The device is made in a classic clamshell format. At the same time, it has a protected design in accordance with IP68 and MIL-SPEC 810H standards. The device, in particular, is not afraid of falls from a 1.8-meter height onto a metal surface. In addition, 35-minute immersions under water to a depth of 1.5 meters are maintained.

The operating system Android 11 Go Edition is used as a software platform with access to the Google Play store and a number of pre-installed applications.

The unusual smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. The chip contains four Arm Cortex-A53 computing cores with a clock frequency of up to 1.3 GHz, an Adreno 308 graphics accelerator and an LTE Category 4 modem. The amount of RAM is only 2 GB, the capacity of the flash drive is 16 GB.

The main screen measures only 2.8 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 640×480 pixels. However, it supports touch control. There is a classic alphanumeric keyboard, an auxiliary external screen and a 5 megapixel camera.

The Cat S22 Flip is priced at approximately $ 230.

If you notice an error, select it with the mouse and press CTRL + ENTER.

Leave a Comment